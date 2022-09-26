For Sydney Daniels, this past week has been a “whirlwind” and a dream come true.
On Wednesday, the 27-year-old joined the Winnipeg Jets as a college scout — making her the first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory to be added to the Jets’ operations team.
“It’s been a dream,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been dreaming for the last week. And it’s a dream I hopefully won’t wake up from — and I imagine I won’t, because I’m so grateful to be here and be surrounded by such incredible people each and every day.”
Before joining the Jets, Daniels played, captained and coached hockey at Harvard University, and also played one season in the Premier Hockey Federation.
Though she has spent most of her life and career in Massachusetts, some of her best on-ice memories have been made right here in Saskatchewan.
“The ‘Chief Thunderstick’ Fred Sasakamoose tournament was one of the greatest experiences I’ve had in hockey thus far,” said Daniels, a member of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak. “I’ve been fortunate to do a lot of cool things in my career, and go to a lot of cool places.
“But to have hockey interwoven with my pride for being Indigenous, those are the most profound kinds of experiences for me.”
The tournament, a showcase for Indigenous hockey talent, was also a chance for Daniels to share the ice with her friend and mentor Brigette Lacquette. In 2018, Lacquette became the first First Nations woman to play for the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team.
“She has been nothing but supportive and encouraging to me,” Daniels said of Lacquette. “There’s no doubt in my mind that having her as a friend and resource and support system has encouraged me to feel comfortable enough to make this leap into this position.”
In her new role, Daniels is hoping to inspire more Indigenous youth — young girls, in particular — to see a future for themselves in the hockey world. Someday, she hopes, stories like hers and Lacquette’s will be much more common.
“I want to be a support system and be able to offer guidance to any Indigenous youth who might have questions,” she said. “I don’t want to just be a face. I want to be someone they can talk to and reach out to.”
For Daniels, hockey isn’t just a passion — it’s a legacy. She learned the game from her father, former NHLer Scott Daniels, and her family has been cheering her on at every stage of her career.
And when the Winnipeg Jets played the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night — their first game since Daniels was hired — she had her own fans in the stands.
“I had eight family members that drove from Saskatchewan … just to be there for me in the building, watching the game,” she said.
On Monday, Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand also offered Daniels his well wishes.
“Congratulations on your new role, representing First Nations women and all women in general,” he said. “It’s a male-dominated sport, and to have one of our own people at the top is really opening up the doors for all of our younger people in the next generation to come.”
As she starts scouting and recruiting, Daniels already knows what kinds of players she’s hoping to bring into the NHL.
“The most important thing I look for … is the skill of hard work,” she said. “That kind of overshadows everything.
“How are you inspiring your teammates with your play? Are you doing what is asked? Is your work ethic unwavering?”