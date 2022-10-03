The Ridgetown Independent has reached out to each candidate running for a position in the upcoming municipal election. The Ridgetown Independent sent each candidate the same questions to share the answers with our readers.
John Wright, who is running as councillor, provided her answers, which are listed down below:
Age: 64
Address: PO Box 1540 Ridgetown, ON, N0P 2C0
Email: Towwrightsway@hotmail.com
Occupation: Owner of a repair and towing business for 32 years.
Tell me a bit about your home life, e.g. married (how many years), how many kids, grandkids, how long you have lived in this area, where you work, hobbies, etc. Married for 44 years, have a son and daughter, five grandchildren, and a great-grandson. I have lived in East Kent all my life. My hobbies are antique vehicles and camping.
Community involvement, clubs, organizations, volunteer, etc.: Kiwanis for 23 years (Past President), East Kent committee for five years (Past President), Mason for six years, Shriner for three years, and a retired Orford fireman for 22 years.
Past political or other experience you feel may be beneficial? Former councillor for Highgate before amalgamation and currently seeking re-election after serving this last term for C-K, which gives me a good knowledge of the needs of both rural and city issues. I have acquired a good contact base for all issues.
Why have you decided to run for a position in the upcoming election? Or, if you are already on council, why do you want to be re-elected? I always have lived in East Kent and strive for the betterment of our community to keep us moving forward for our current residents and our future generation.
What was the one issue that prompted you to enter? The issue that prompted me to run for councillor is maintaining our small-town and rural identities and keeping us sustainable.
What are the top three issues facing Ward 3?
- The erosion of Rose Beach Line.
- Tree ACCOUNTABILITY for rural, municipal and urban.
- Housing: Four years ago, there was a shortage of jobs, and today, we now have a shortage of workers, which leads to housing to attract people to the community.
If you could change one thing in Ward 3, what would it be and why? Road improvements because the largest complaint base concerns are the conditions of the roads.
What do you believe to be the one most pressing concern to the business community in rural Chatham Kent? The business community lacks incentives for expansion and lacks workers, and there needs to be more awareness of shopping locally.
Do you feel it is important to keep facilities such as the library, municipal offices and arena available in rural areas? They MUST stay in our rural communities to sustain our identities and be local accessibility for these services.
Do you feel there is waste in the city budget? If so, please cite specific areas where you would reduce funding. Definitely, there is waste in the budget. Currently, the downtown development in the city of Chatham would deplete the funds that would sustain our East Kent monies to keep our arena, libraries and clerk’s offices in our community.
What do you hope to accomplish as a council member? I hope to accomplish keeping our amenities (stores, businesses, libraries, arenas, etc.) for our East Kent communities and not go backwards.
What is your vision for Ward 3 in the next four years? Long term? My vision for Ward 3 is a place where people want to live. We have a great sense of community and values. Keeping our existing amenities (school, businesses, etc.) and shaping our future around what we already have and embellishing this with perhaps, for example, accessible public green spaces and walking paths, etc.