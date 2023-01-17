After a recommendation by the previous Tudor and Cashel Township council to defer any action on the Oct. 4 Class 6B roads report by Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, until the new council was in place following the Oct. 24 municipal election, the new council ultimately took a look at it at their Jan. 10 meeting. They ultimately decided to strike up an ad hoc committee to further look at this issue and come to some concrete solutions before the 2023/2024 winter season.
Within Tudor and Cashel Township, there are 5.8 kilometres of seasonal roads that do not get winter maintenance, and were built to reflect this intended use. They are classified as class 6B roads, as per bylaw 2013-31. Additionally, with the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting restrictions, including working from home, many previously seasonal residents of Tudor and Cashel decided to move here and make the area their permanent residence, and consequently require this type of winter maintenance that they did not need before.
A discussion by council on the potential cost to provide winter maintenance on these Class 6B roads as well as the insurance requirements was conducted at the April 5, 2022 budget meeting. At the council meeting on May 3, staff was directed by council to get financial information from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation with regard to assessment changes from a level of service increase as well as a long-term cost analysis of changing these roads’ level of service.
After this information was collected, at council’s direction, staff sent out a survey to the residents of these roads to gauge whether they would support having winter maintenance in place on their roads. They also got estimates for providing this additional winter maintenance service. The survey results indicated that the majority of these roads’ residents would like to see the township take on winter maintenance of these roads.
Carrol had been directed by the previous council at the June 7 meeting to advertise a quotation for winter maintenance for South Steenburg Lake Road, Moores Lane, North Jordan Lake Road and East Road. These seasonal roads, totalling 5.8 kilometres, do not get winter maintenance and were built with this designation in mind and the infrastructure reflects this intended usage.
In her report to council on Oct. 4, Carrol said that staff had consulted with the Municipality of Marmora and Lake as they have similar contracts in place. They found in their discussions that there are very limited contractors available to do winter maintenance for municipalities in the area, which could affect the cost to the financial detriment of the township and its taxpayers.
Carrol said that property owners who filled in the survey told her that the average provided in the survey from MPAC was higher than the individual assessment values they’d gotten from MPAC themselves. She said that this was of concern as the numbers the township had gotten from MPAC were what was used to report the potential assessment increase that would offset the cost of providing the winter maintenance service.
At this Oct. 4 meeting, Carrol recommended having a service delivery review done and asking the following questions; does the municipality need to provide this service, what do citizens expect of the service and what outcomes does council want for the service, are there areas that require new or enhanced service, what are the full costs and benefits of the service and what are alternative ways of delivering the service? She said that all departments and service areas of the township had been reviewed. As for the potential financial impact to the township, Carrol said there’d be a budget increase for contracting out the service costs, the unknown potential inflation for the service and the increase in assessed property values. She further said that there could be some recognized potential assessment increases through severances on East Road with an increase in service. Council at that time agreed on Oct. 4 and agreed to defer any decisions to the new council that would be elected later in the month.
New Mayor Dave Hederson made a motion to receive Carrol’s report for information and discussion purposes only at the Jan. 10 meeting.
“It is my hope that after the discussion, we can agree on the next steps forward to resolve this issue,” he says.
Council passed the motion, and the discussion was started by Hederson, who said that this was one of many issues that several of the current council had run on in the last election and that he intended this issue to be resolved before the 2023/2024 winter season.
Hederson asked Carrol about the risks (not all Class 6B roads were built to withstand the rigours of winter maintenance), costs (uncertain at this time), benefits (potential growth and assessed value), possible funding opportunities (uncertain at this time, but Carrol said she’d look into it) and timeline of a third-party review (uncertain at this time).
Hederson also mentioned that while 5.8 kilometres of the Class 6B roads were mentioned in the report, there was an additional 4.2 kilometres of Class 6B roads that included Egan Creek Road, Old Hastings Road and Beaver Creek Lane. He stated that these would also need to be looked at for possible winter maintenance going forward. While he said he had many comments on the questions posed in Carrol’s report, Hederson said he didn’t want to drag out the meeting further, and what he’d like to do is ask Carrol the legal implications in the closed session coming up or in the closed session at the February meeting.
“And I would like to see an ad hoc committee that will bring forward recommendations to council. May I have someone move to bring this forward to understand the legal implications and strike an ad hoc committee to bring forward recommendations to council on a priority basis,” he says.
Hederson suggested that such a committee could be led by him and include another member of council, Carrol, the Roads Superintendent and one layperson.
Councillor Brent Taylor asked if they were just addressing the Class 6B roads in the report or all the township’s Class 6B roads, to which Hederson replied it would be all of them.
A discussion among the council members concluded that they needed to ensure all questions on this issue were answered satisfactorily, including considering information on the Class 6B roads contained in the Asset Management Plan, and that each Class 6B road may need to be dealt with uniquely regarding winter maintenance initially until all such roads were brought up to a certain standard, whereby the township’s larger snow removal equipment could be used without damaging the roads.
“This is why I wanted to strike an ad hoc committee, because quite frankly, we just throw this back to the clerk to deal with and bring recommendations forward. I think it could the same old, same old, not being critical of Nancy, that existed prior to us being elected. We need to bring resources and people to the table to flesh this out and come forward with concrete recommendations. That’s what I would like to do,” he says.
Council agreed and voted to go ahead with creating and convening an ad hoc committee to explore winter maintenance on the township’s Class 6B roads further.
Carrol told The Bancroft Times on Jan. 13 that they are reaching out to the public over the next couple of weeks to get volunteers to participate in the newly structured advisory committees within the township.
“During this outreach we will be looking for volunteers that may want to participate in the ad hoc meetings mentioned at the January council meeting,” she says. “There have not been any dates set for meetings at this time.”