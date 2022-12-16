If all you did was drive the township’s main roads, you would probably think Uxbridge’s industrial sector was pretty small: maybe just the twin plants of Castool and Pine Valley Packaging west of town on Hwy. 47, and Cobra Metals a little further along toward Goodwood.
Venture onto the sideroads and sidestreets, though, and you’ll find some other major players nestled here and there. To name only a few, there’s the town’s oldest industrial resident, Koch-Glitsch, on Dallas Street off Main; the Hela spice factory beside the Legion; Newmarket Pre-Cast across the tracks from the train station; and Slabtown Cider on the Sixth, which despite its store and restaurant, is primarily an industrial cidery.
Still not enough to convince you that industry is a formidable component of the Uxbridge economy? Then we invite you to visit a fascinating place even further down Bloomington, on the north side just before you cross Durham 30 into Whitchurch-Stouffville. After you’ve gone through Goodwood, then passed Conc. 2, look up to your right. You’ll begin to see some big steel buildings, just a hint at what lies beyond. Hundreds of people work up there. If it was a hamlet like Zephyr or Sandford, it would be the biggest in the township, both in area and population. The difference? Nobody lives there.
The first phase of Uxville Industrial Park (the west half) was established in 1988, the remainder in 2004. One street, Anderson Boulevard, goes the length of the park, ending in an eastern loop. Two smaller streets, Sangster Road and Paisley Lane, intersect it in the west. There are two entrances, onto Anderson from Durham 30, or onto Paisley from Hwy. 47. You might recall from the Cosmos’s recent feature on Uxbridge’s water that the park is unique in rural Uxbridge in having a municipal water system (including a lovely water tower), although each lot has its own septic field. The entire park is more than 200 acres in size.
By our best count, there are currently 39 businesses resident in Uxville, with room for many more, particularly in the northeast section. Although many of them use the park as a base camp, with employees working on job sites across the province or beyond, the prize for the most employees on site goes to Load Lifter, a forklift manufacturer, with more than 150 workers. The business taking up the most ground is undoubtedly Kott Lumber, in the centre of the development, with materials of every conceivable type serving the construction industry, and a huge building where Kott manufactures its own trusses. And a special award for the business least likely to be located in an industrial park has to go to Air Force Mavericks All-Star Cheerleading, essentially an athletic training facility.
Most people’s mental picture of an industrial park would be chain link fences, gravel and rusting machinery. You won’t find much rust here, and the fenced yards are fronted in most cases by offices with unique architecture and detailed landscaping, reflecting a pride of ownership that would rival a lot of upscale residential neighbourhoods. And if you enjoy watching trucks, there are dozens of every shape and size, going in and out every hour of the day!
As for what goes on inside the walls and fences, most of the businesses occupy very particular niches. Kenco Construction isn’t an all-purpose builder, it specializes in underground utility installation. UCEL makes construction hoists. Utech Electronics services surface-mount technology (SMT), a type of electrical circuitry that allows more efficient and cheaper automation in manufacturing. Many of the manufacturers in Uxville service their SMT parts with Utech, just as many residents use Lift Loader forklifts, or have buildings designed and constructed by Lynch Steel, headquartered on Sangster Road.
You might think Advanced Control Systems, on Paisley Lane, was into artificial intelligence. No, they make and supply parts and accessories for snowmobiles. That job, you might think, would more likely belong to Choko Motorsports, but Choko, in fact, makes outdoor clothing, everything from golf shirts to farm wear and, yes, snowmobile suits!
There are many intriguing stories in Uxville, and in Uxbridge’s industrial sector more widely. We’ll investigate some of them in the new year.