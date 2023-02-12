On Jan. 20 at 1 p.m., United Way HPE had a cheque presentation and total raised reveal for their 2022 Cars for Community campaign at the Quinte Wellness Centre down in Belleville. This is the fourth annual edition of this campaign, and two Bancroft dealerships participated. It raised $29,450 for local agencies and programs in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.
The United Way HPE had their 2022 campaign called Cars for Community, which raised money from participating car dealerships across Hastings and Prince Edward counties. Between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 26 dealerships across these regions took part in raising money for United Way HPE by donating $10 from each vehicle they sold, and 100 per cent of those proceeds went to help out local community agencies and programs.
United Way HPE supports 52 agencies and 74 programs in Hastings Prince Edward Counties and works with local organizations, the business community, the health sector and individuals to increase our community’s capacity to respond to human needs. Visit www.unitedwayhpe.com/donate to support the United Way campaign.
The Cars for Community initiative began back in 2019, and according to Smith, the idea was brought to United Way HPE’s attention by one of their campaign cabinet members at that time, the late Peter Smith.
“Peter had heard about a similar idea and thought it would be a great opportunity for the automotive industry in our area to come together for our community. The program has been running ever since with much success with new dealerships from across our region joining each year,” she says.
The cheque presentation and total raised reveal for the 2022 Cars for Community campaign took place on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Fireside Room in the Quinte Wellness Centre in Belleville. Of the 26 dealerships that partook in his fundraising effort, two of them were from Bancroft. Jennifer Smith, the director of donor relations with United Way HPE says that the two Bancroft dealerships were Vance Motors and Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC Bancroft Ltd.
Matthew Sauter is dealer principal with Vance Motors and told The Bancroft Times that at his dealership, they take pride in helping create a brighter future for our community by giving back.
“We are glad to support the Cars for Community campaign again this year to help the United Way raise funds to assist many local agencies and families. Participating in this campaign is part of our ongoing commitment to organizations that support Bancroft’s environment, its youth and access to healthcare and education!” he says.
Ryan Courtney is the general manager with Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC Bancroft Ltd. and says that as everyone knows, United Way is a tremendous group that helps communities and people in need.
“Having a large fundraiser like this across the communities all working together to help. People who purchased vehicles locally are the reason this is so successful and we are lucky to have that support from those people buying local and supporting local businesses and communities. When they reach out, we are more than happy to support and excited for such a great initiative,” he says.
According to a media release from United Way HPE after the cheque presentation on Jan. 20, they had raised $29,450 for this year, and $111,000 in cumulative giving over the past four years the campaign has been held.
All of the proceeds went toward United Way HPE’s 2022 United Fundraising campaign, supporting local agencies and programs that help meet the immediate needs of one in three people in our community.
Brandi Hodge, the executive director of United Way HPE says that with rising costs, more people than ever need help.
“These funds will have a lasting impact for many people in our community. We can’t thank the local dealerships in our community enough. For the last four years, the automotive sector has continued to step up in remarkable ways. Their outstanding support will help ensure agencies and programs receive the funding they rely upon this year. Thank you,” she says.
For more information on this exciting initiative, contact Smith at jsmith@unitedwayhpe.ca or at 613-962-9531.