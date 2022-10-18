O’Connor Township, Ont. — Rural communities are sometimes hamstrung with internet problems from reception to shifting speeds, but incumbent O’Connor Township councillor Alex Crane hopes to change all that.
The retired Canadian Grain Commission manager and former union representative said council has been working on the issue throughout his first term and would like to see that through should he be elected again.
“We live in a rural setting out here and we have a lot of things out here that need to be worked on,” said Crane, who has also been a first aid instructor since 1983. “Our internet service out here is very poor and we’ve been working with trying to get Tbaytel to improve it.
“. . . I know that there’s been changes through the (provincial) government that they made it a little more easier for fibre (optic cables) to come out here, but it’s still in the works. . . . We’ve been working on it for four years and it’s very frustrating. Over the last couple of years (during the COVID-19 pandemic), we had a lot of people, children, high school kids that were online and the internet was terrible for those people that were trying to do online courses and stuff like that. Yes, it is a priority trying to get better internet out here, but also there’s a lot of different other issues that aren’t the same as you would have in the city.”
Keeping the tax rate down in the community and better health care for seniors are matters that Crane would also like to tackle in the next term.
“Taxes are high and we have a lot of people in our rural setting that are seniors, so it’s important to try and keep the taxes down as low as we can,” said Crane, who belongs to various boards as a representative of the township. “Believe me, that’s a hard one to do in today’s world
“Taxes is a big one and health care’s another one. We have a lot of seniors out here and there’s been some changes to health care as well. There’a a lot of issues, it’s not just one main issue.”
There are four council seats up for grabs. Besides incumbents Crane and Bishop Racicot are newcomers Jon Hari, Brendan Rea, John Sobolta and Carly Torkkeli on the O’Connor councillor ballot.
No candidate ran against O’Connor Mayor Jim Vezina and he had his position acclaimed.
Ontario municipal elections are slated for Oct. 24.