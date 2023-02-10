TEESWATER – The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) reviewed its transportation plan for nuclear waste with the South Bruce Community Liaison Committee (CLC) during the education portion of their monthly meeting on Feb. 2.
Caitlin Burley, the NWMO’s manager of transportation engagement, presented the preliminary plan, which will be finalized once a decision is made regarding where the deep geological repository (DGR) will be located.
Currently, two areas in Ontario are being assessed by the NWMO – South Bruce and Ignace.
Burley updated CLC members on the two documents released at the beginning of last year as a reminder to returning members, and to provide important context for people new to the discussion.
The Transportation Planning Framework, an iterative document that lays out the priorities, objectives, principles, and approach to include transportation planning, as identified through a multi-year dialogue with Canadians and Indigenous peoples; and the Preliminary Transportation Plan begins to answer more of those detailed questions that people have about transportation planning. Both were released in January 2022.
“Keeping in mind, we’re still 20 years away from transporting used nuclear fuel, because we don’t plan to transport any used fuel until the deep geological repository is operational,” said Burley. “So, there are some questions that we can answer more fully now and others that we’ll be answering as our planning progresses over the years.”
She explained how the NWMO is currently establishing a baseline as they demonstrate how continued public input and best practices in the planning process will help people understand their thinking.
“We know this because we heard people say that they needed more information in order to be able to give us more input,” said Burley. “People wanted to understand, even at a high level, what the plan is for transportation.”
The NWMO says it will continue to update the Transportation Planning Framework document as things evolve over the next 20 years as they incorporate feedback and learn from best practices worldwide and as the transportation landscape changes.
The presentation contained information about the two options being considered, one being road transportation only and the other a combination of road and rail transport.
“We’re looking at either an all-roads system, which would involve transportation of about two shipments a day for a period of 40 to 50 years, or a road rail transportation system, which would involve about one to two shipments a week for that same period of time,” Burley said.
Responding to an inquiry regarding specific routes, Burley said that is “prescribed information,” due to security reasons. Still, most routes would be main highways or railways to the DGR location.
“These routes would, for the most part, be along the transportation infrastructure that’s currently in use for transportation of dangerous goods, and many other radioactive shipments that are being transported in Canada every day,” said Burley.
The next topic Burley covered was safety in transportation.
“Used nuclear fuel is the most highly regulated material transported in Canada and it’s already transported in small quantities today,” she said. “Maybe less than five shipments a year, so relatively small quantities compared to the transportation container that we’re talking about in the future.”
This transportation is jointly regulated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and Transport Canada, the same regulatory body that oversees about a million radioactive shipments a year in Canada.
The transportation packages are designed to withstand severe accident conditions and undergo extreme testing that the International Atomic Energy Agency sets out.
“Now, they are regulated by the Nuclear Safety Commission and Transport Canada, but it’s actually an international body that sets the standards for testing of the transportation packages,” Burley added.
She showed an informative video showing several demonstration trials that have taken place worldwide, including a 1984 United Kingdom test that saw a used fuel shipping container get rammed by a locomotive travelling at 160 km per hour with minimal damage reported to the outside of the container.
In 1999, the German Federal Institute for materials research and testing exploded a rail tank car filled with propane next to a transportation package for used nuclear fuel. The railcar was destroyed, but the transportation package remained intact, preventing any release of contents.
The discussion moved to the containers themselves. The current plan is to build containers that will cover the dry storage containers used to store the used fuel bundles. Burley explained that there are two impact limiters and shielding on all sides.
Burley noted that the NWMO is working on a different container for the used nuclear fuel from Quebec and New Brunswick, as they have a cylindrical-shaped storage container compared to the rectangular-shaped dry storage containers used elsewhere.
“So, as opposed to having to pull all of those used fuel bundles out of the cylinder and repackage it into rectangular shape or into a rectangular module, we would actually design and build a transportation package that would be designed specifically for those specific fuel bundles, or fuel baskets,” she said.
The actual shipment of any used nuclear fuel is decades away. However, the NWMO wants to hear from community members with any questions, concerns, or ideas as they move towards building a DGR and safely transporting the surplus of used fuel currently stored above ground.
Burley said the draft version of the planning framework had been revised to reflect some of the feedback they have received at NWMO.
“Based on what we heard, we’ve revised the figure to, firstly, be more inclusive of Indigenous knowledge, thinking about this being an ongoing and iterative process instead of a linear process, and one that involves future generations,” she said.
“Secondly, to acknowledge that, in addition to protecting the environment, we need to be respectful of and consider people’s relationship with the land. And thirdly, to be clear that community values and future generations need to be considered in the process.”
As of June 30, 2021, there are approximately 3.1 million used fuel bundles in storage at the eight interim storage facilities in Canada. By the end of the operating life of each of Canada’s existing nuclear reactors, it is anticipated that there will be 5.5 million used fuel bundles.