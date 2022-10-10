Milton District Hospital has inducted a new, portable ultrasound system to help quickly diagnose patients and get them the treatment they need.
This enhancement in clinical services was made possible through a grant by Milton Cmmunity Fund.
Ultrasound imaging uses high-frequency sound waves to produce pictures of the inside of the body. It is a non-invasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose critical health conditions.
“The new equipment allows for urgent imaging to be performed within the Emergency Department at the patient bedside,” explained Natalia Thomas, Patient Care Manager for the Emergency Department, Fracture Clinic & ICU at MDH.
“The equipment is portable and ergonomic, making it easier and safer for our physicians to use. In addition, the units can connect with other hospital technology, allowing for faster and more timely sharing of information.”
The hospital applied to the Milton Community Fund last year and received $54,193, which allowed for the purchase of this vital diagnostic equipment for the Emergency Department.
“We are always grateful for the funding provided by the Milton Community Fund. The grants we have received from this fund have helped purchase numerous pieces of vital medical equipment, which has supported our hospital in meeting the growing needs of the Milton community,” noted Janet Skupsky, Chief Operating Officer at Milton District Hospital.
“This year’s grant means our Emergency physicians have the state-of-the-art diagnostic tools they need to assess critically ill patients quickly and reliably at the bedside.”
The Milton Community Fund was established in 2001 to distribute a portion of the funds that the Town received from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Mohawk location).