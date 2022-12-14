A request from new ward two councillor Joel Haggith will see a report on staff working from home.
The request was passed unanimously by council Nov. 23, but there was some concern about going into an area that elected officials normally leave up to municipal managers.
Thames Centre CAO Mike Henry has been filling in with treasurer Kristen McGill as interim CAO since Jill Bellchamber-Glazier left this past summer.
“It’s a little unordinary because usually the CAO and directors of their respected departments handles the staff that are working in that regard. But in this case it’s a request coming from council, we have to oblige,” said Henry during the meeting.
“As long as they’re doing their job is generally the factor.”
Mayor Allan Mayhew said he believed the information would be useful, but acknowledged the request was unusual.
“When you look at our responsibility as an elected council, it has various categories stipulated as what our position is and what our responsibilities are, but the day-to-day operations of an office, there has to be some element of trust. If you want a productive body behind that glass, I think trust is very vital,” said Mayhew.
He pointed to his own business experience.
“When you get people who like to come to work, they’re always more productive,” said Mayhew.
Coun. Mark McGill had an issue with the motion’s statement that, “the majority of ratepayers have returned to their workplaces.”
“I know there’s an awful lot of people that are working at least some of the time from home, including my wife some of the time, two out of three of my children — the third one she has to be at work, and she worked all through the pandemic; just the nature of the job. Some jobs you can do from home and some you can’t. It’s good to see a report but at the same time I see nothing wrong with people working from home some of the time,” said McGill.
He pointed to that night’s online and live meeting itself, and how drainage superintendent Andrew Neely gave his reports from home.
“He only had to dive in for half an hour. To me that seems like a good use of his time. It’s hard to get good people and if you can accommodate them a bit by letting them work from home as long as they can continue doing their job… then I see nothing wrong with that,” said McGill.
Coun. Amy Choi brought up retention, and got a report on staff retention added to the motion.
“I believe this goes hand in hand,” said Choi.
Mayor Mayhew pointed to the situation of so many sick kids this cold and flu season.
“If you want a young, professional, interested and enthusiastic staff, you will have to make some accommodations. It’s a new normal that we’re in,” said Mayhew.
Coun. Haggith’s original motion before the staff retention report was added in full read, “Whereas there are a number of Southwest Middlesex staff members still working from home who were not doing so prior to the pandemic; And whereas the majority of ratepayers have returned to their workplaces; And whereas council has returned to its chambers for meetings; Therefore be it resolved that council be provided an update in order to discuss the status of staff members still working from home.”
While council will get to see the details, the report will not be public because it is a human resources issue identifying individuals.