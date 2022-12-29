NORTH PERTH – An update on the Set7 Skills and Technology North Perth and Region Learning Hub was provided at the Dec. 19 Municipality of North Perth council meeting.
Jessica McLean, manager of strategic initiatives, presented the report to council seeking the recommendation of directing her to submit an application for the Set7 Skills and Technology North Perth and Region project to round three of the Skills Development Fund (SDF).
In spring 2022, the municipality was awarded $1,842,132 in funding for the development of a regional Technology and Skills Learning Hub, which has since been branded the Set7 Skills and Technology North Perth and Region. The funding was received by the Government of Ontario through the SDF.
“One challenge faced by rural communities and businesses across southwestern Ontario involves creating equal access to education and training without the need to travel or relocate. The purpose of Set7 is to offer training and growth opportunities locally to employees, job seekers and those looking to upgrade their skills to meet their career goals, with a focus on the unemployed and employee upskilling,” stated McLean in the report.
The funding received supported the launch and first year of operations of Set7, which includes the purchase of equipment to create virtual, hybrid or in-person learning experiences for students, participants and instructors.
Year one offered various training programs throughout the first year of the project, geared toward the sectors of agriculture, child care, manufacturing, mental health, soft skills and mentorship.
Participation rates have been positive for the first year and to date, 110 individuals have completed training, including 25 unemployed.
“Set7 project partnerships with Partners in Employment and Contact North have provided significant benefit to participant recruiting, including connecting newcomers and barriered individuals to training courses. However, it has been challenging to recruit unemployed individuals for training given the current labour market situation and the low unemployment rate in our region,” states the report.
After having a successful first round of project funding, the Set7 Steering Committee proposed a submission of an application to round three of the SDF that will support the growth and development of Set7 between 2023 and 2026. Set7 looks at developing three longer training streams built upon the experience of year one. These include the development of a skills passport, PSW Micro-credential program and the development of a home daycare program.
The committee believes the three new streams will fill immediate skills shortage needs, focus on getting people working and linking professional and post-secondary pathways.
“Focus will also be put towards the development of further customized training to meet emerging community needs and building a regional training ecosystem with neighbouring regional training centres,” said McLean.
The proposed budget that will be in the SDF application is being finalized but it is anticipated that just under $2 million will be requested to fund Set7 over the next three years. If unsuccessful, the committee will evaluate the scope of the project and then present a revised budget to council.
At the Dec. 19 meeting, council directed McLean to submit an application for the Set7 Skills and Technology North Perth and Region project to round three of the Skills Development Fund.