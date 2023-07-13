With much ado being made about the Saskatchewan judge’s decision to accept the now infamous ‘thumbs up’ emoji as agreement and acceptance of a contract drawn up by a grain buyer in the province it is prudent to look at the circumstances the judge considered. Without the full details, the story is easy to sensationalize and that has not been lost on the grain buyers this reporter has talked with as neither of them wanted to have their names or businesses identified, as to avoid any backlash from the farmers they do business with. Both businesses A and B, shared that the normal practice they follow is to write up the contract, whether it be a deferred delivery contract, a forward pricing contract, or another form of contract, and send it to the farmer for signing and return. The act of sending can involve Canada Post, email, fax, and even a picture sent via text messaging as in the case in question. While both A and B said they do try to get signed copies of the contract back from farmers, they did admit that sometimes it is difficult.
Judge Timothy Keene, in his decision, wrote that, “In my view a reasonable bystander knowing all of the background would come to the objective understanding that the parties had reached consensus ad item – a meeting of the minds – just like they had done on numerous other occasions.” That background included evidence of previous contracts entered into by the grain buyer, Kent, and the farmer, Chris, through text messaging. To each contract offered, Kent added the instruction, “Please confirm terms of durum contract” and Chris did so texting “looks good”, “ok”, or “yup”. In those contracts, both buyer and seller clearly understood these curt responses were meant to be the confirmation of the contract and not a mere acknowledgment of the receipt of the contract by the farmer, Chris. When it came to the contract in question, the buyer, Kent, spoke to Chris over the phone and Chris confirmed that he wanted to enter into a contract for flax. Kent then told him he would draw it up and send it to Chris via text message and asked Chris to confirm the contract via text when it came through, which Chris did with a ‘thumbs up’ emoji.
Additionally, Judge Keene concluded that “under these circumstances the ? emoji was “an action in electronic form” that was and can be used as acceptance under The Electronic Information and Documents Act, 2000, SS 2000, c E-7.22 [EIDA] as per section 18(1) unless the parties agree otherwise, an offer or the acceptance of an offer, or any other matter that is material to the formation or operation of a contract, may be expressed: (a) by means of information or a document in an electronic form; or (b) by an action in an electronic form, including touching or clicking on an appropriately designated icon or place on a computer screen or otherwise communicating electronically in a manner that is intended to express the offer, acceptance or other matter.” The judge found that the ? emoji, while being a non-traditional means of “signing” a document did nevertheless in these circumstances meet the purpose of a “signature”. Chris sent the emoji from his cell phone which was known to be in his possession since Kent had just talked to him at that number, and it was sent in response to the directive on the contract “Please confirm terms of flax contract”.
Local farmers were also reluctant to give their opinion without being granted anonymity, but the consensus of those this reporter talked to, was that farmers need to be very clear when it comes to contracts. There are many programs available such as DocuSign and e-Sign that take the guesswork out of signing contracts, so buyers and sellers have all the information at hand and there isn’t a concern about out-of-context interpretations. One farmer noted that farming is a business and that farmers need to treat it as such and while he hesitated to criticize another farmer’s way of doing business, in relation to this case he said, there are better ways to handle contracts.
Technology has advanced to the place where ‘wet ink’ signatures are becoming less common and this case can serve as an example not only to farmers but to other small business owners as well. Perhaps the moral of this story is to not let the convenience of what a phone can offer, get in the way of sound business practices. This farmer used modern methods in his business dealings until it didn’t suit him and then thought he could resort to more traditional ways as an escape route and the law doesn’t act that way. Society has demanded that contract agreements keep up with technology and the laws around them reflect that while still honouring traditional agreements.