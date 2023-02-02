CHAMBERLAIN TOWNSHIP - Chamberlain Township will be focusing on the completion of two bridge projects in 2023.
The Krugerdorf Bridge in the northeast part of the township was approximately 100 years old when it was dismantled in late 2022. The unique single-lane truss bridge was becoming unsafe though, and a new bridge spanning the Blanche River in that location is expected to be installed within the next month or so, said Chamberlain Township Reeve Kerry Stewart in a telephone interview.
"Getting that bridge started was a big thing," he said of the accomplishments of 2022.
"When (the construction firm) tore the other one down it was in pretty rough shape so it was a good thing it was done."
Stewart said the township council is also "hoping to get the Aidie Creek Bridge finished this summer so we can reopen that road from (Highway 11) into Aidie Creek Gardens." Aidie Creek Gardens is a major regional attraction and after the nearby Aidie Creek Bridge was closed in the late winter of 2021, a long and indirect alternate route over country roads has had to be used by customers coming off Highway 11.
Stewart said the Aidie Creek Bridge had to be closed to traffic because "the foundation had cracked and it was spreading, so we have to jack the whole bridge up and replace the concrete footing and put new support bearings under both ends."
The township council is hoping it can continue to use its Gas Tax money to put extra gravel on its roads, said Stewart. Maintaining the 57 kilometres of gravel roads is "an ongoing process." He said getting "a good coating of gravel on some of the roads" was one of the main projects for 2022.
"We were quite pleased with the amount of work that was done on the roads. We're hoping to continue on with more ditching as well."
Chamberlain Township's municipal park on Road 5, close to the intersection of Highway 11, has now been upgraded with a ball diamond, bleachers, a playground, and picnic area with a small shelter.
Stewart said the township hall on the opposite side of the road has been renovated with new siding and interior renovations. Work is currently taking place on the installation of audio-visual equipment.
The hall is available for rental, and Stewart said the audio-visual equipment will be available for those renting the hall.
The council is "looking at the possibility of creating washrooms off the front of the hall that will be accessible from the outside, so they'll serve our ballpark and playground as well," he said of goals for 2023.
"We have to apply for a change of focus on our grant before we can go ahead and do that, but that process is underway," he said.
Stewart heads up a council of four with incumbents Gerry Guenette and Kelly Osborne and two new councillors - Tracey Giesen and Bruce Knott.
The township is in a shared services agreement with the Municipality of Charlton and Dack, and shares administrative and public works services.
Stewart noted there are some expenses impacting the township over which it has no control, such as payments to the Timiskaming Health Unit and the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board, and other similar organizations.
He added that the township is "waiting to see what is going to be happening with the airport committee." The Earlton-Timiskaming Regional Airport provides a site for air-ambulance service to the district, and also has a mile-long runway for large aircraft landings and takeoff, as well as hangars for small aircraft owners to lease. The airport is governed by a local authority comprised of some area municipalities who have agreed to provide funding and support to the airport. However, not all area municipalities are on board with providing their support, he pointed out.
"We don't have the support of all the municipalities in the district, so it means the ones who do support the airport have to step up and make sure the funding is there."
A new airport board has been selected and Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere is the new chair, filling the seat formerly held by past Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd.