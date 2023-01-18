The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal is a provincial medal created in 2022 through the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Act by the Government of Alberta to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the Throne as Queen of Canada. As no national medal had been created to mark this event, several provinces created their own commemorative medals following a similar pattern and design, including Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.
This medal will be presented to 7,000 Albertans in recognition of their notable contributions to Canada, Alberta, their communities, or fellow citizens. The medals are to be distributed by January 31, 2023, with the program concluding on February 5.
Fort Assiniboine resident Dale Kluin was presented with the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal on January 13 in recognition of his outstanding public service and dedication to volunteer work within the community. Kluin has a long history of serving his county and community, including:
· As a Woodlands County Councillor for 14 years
· Decades of service with the Fort Assiniboine Fire Department (in roles including Fire Chief, Training Officer, and Firefighter)
· Raising money for various charities with the Fort Assiniboine Lion’s Club before they disbanded in the late 80s
· Starting a 4-H club in Fort Assiniboine and serving as an active Beef Leader for six years
· As an active member of the Fort Assiniboine Agricultural Society since 2001 (and volunteering as the Leader of the Rodeo Committee each year until stepping down in 2021)
· Starting a fundraiser for the Mayerthorpe Fallen Four at Fort Assiniboine School
These accomplishments are just a snapshot of Dale Kluin’s dedication and service to his community and by no means a complete list.
Thank you Dale, for all that you have done and continue to do for your community and congratulations on receiving this prestigious award.