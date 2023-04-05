GUYSBOROUGH —The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says 165,000 federal public service workers – approximately 6,000 of whom live in Nova Scotia-- have been without a contract for more than a year.
In January, PSAC announced strike votes for four main bargaining units representing workers in program and administrative services, operational services, technical services and education and library science. The two-month long voting process is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, April 11.
In an email interview with Chris Di Liberatore, PSAC’s regional executive vice-president, Atlantic, The Journal asked how a potential strike vote could affect Nova Scotians.
Di Liberatore wrote, “Workers in Nova Scotia who work for the federal government could be affected by a possible strike. These members are employed by the Treasury Board of Canada. This includes members working at government branches like Service Canada, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, members at the Department of National Defence, and many more.
“All of these worksites would close down due to the strike, apart from some workers deemed essential, but services will likely slow down due to the majority of members being on a picket line.”
Key issues on the table include wages. The PSAC has proposed a 4.5 per cent increase in each year of a three-year agreement. According to a PSAC statement in January, the government offered a 2.06 per cent per year increase that was unacceptable in light of, “record-high inflation over the past two years.”
Other issues on the bargaining table include more inclusive workplaces, remote work, contracting out and privatization, and job security.
Di Liberatore added, “I would also like to mention that people working for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) are also in the middle of strike votes, which will close on April 7.”
There are approximately 6,000 PSAC members in Nova Scotia working for Treasury Board and CRA who could be out on strike as early as Wednesday, April 19, wrote Di Liberatore.
In addition to the potential strike of public service employees, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) representing education workers in Nova Scotia are also poised to strike.
As of the end of February, CUPE reported 97.5 per cent of school support workers in the province – many of whom earn less than Nova Scotia’s median wage of $35,000 per year – had voted in favour of taking strike action, if wages weren’t increased. Adjusting for inflation over the past decade, school support staff pay is worth 10 per cent less than it was in 2012.
Without movement from the province on wages, school support workers – which include bus drivers, custodial and clerical staff, librarians, lunch monitors and teacher assistants – may soon be on the picket line.