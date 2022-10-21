THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce delegates Charla Robinson, chamber president, and Riley Burton, board chairman, attended the Canadian Chamber of Commerce annual meeting in Ottawa last weekend and returned home with a win for Thunder Bay and the north.
The pair garnered national support for resolutions that will support the growth of mining, forestry and aviation opportunities in Thunder Bay.
Robinson says having these policy resolutions adopted means that they become official policy positions of the Canadian Chamber with the full national network working towards getting federal government action.
The first resolution focuses on mining infrastructure.
“Mines don’t tend to be built where there’s infrastructure,” Robinson said.
“They’re not built on a main street where you’ve already got power, telecom and roads. They’re built in remote areas and that’s very expensive for the mining companies if they are fully responsible for all of the infrastructure.
“Our resolution is basically saying we want the governments of all levels, including the federal government, to be working together to provide and support the funding that is needed in order to make these mines happen, which involves infrastructure, telecom, housing, energy, roads, and those kinds of things that are all required.”
The chamber originally introduced the mining infrastructure resolution in 2019 and work on it has continued for the past three years and she says it still needs work.
“But of course, across the country, there are a lot of projects that still need support. So we’re continuing to push this forward for another year for the Canadian chambers and for us all to keep working on,” she said.
The second resolution addresses co-ordinated state-level legislation campaigns spearheaded by environmental groups in the United States.
Robinson says these campaigns compare Canada’s forest products to other areas in the globe where there’s deforestation and improper maintenance of sustainability practices.
“They’re comparing us to tearing down the rain forest and using that kind of language in the way that these legislative proposals are being put forward,” she said.
“In Ontario and Canada, we have some of the most stringent sustainability policies within our forestry.”
Robinson says the chamber is pushing the government to be more involved in fighting back against these misinformation campaigns.
The third resolution involved working jointly together with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, which are active in aerospace and trying to grow an aerospace cluster.
Robinson said they wanted to talk about the pilot shortage and working together to put the two pieces together.
“We’re making sure that when there are investments, they’re not just happening in one or two areas, which we’ve seen a lot of in the aviation and aerospace industries that are very much together in Eastern Ontario and in Quebec,” she said. “There’s not really been the same level of support for aviation in other parts of the country.”