Saturday was a perfect day for the Swan Hills Junior Golf Tournament at the Swan Hills Golf and Country Club. There was an excellent turnout for the tournament, with 20 youths between the ages of 7 and 17. The event was initially scheduled to take place on Aug. 10 but was postponed until Sept. 10 to allow more participants.
Every golfer received a swag bag as they completed their registration and put their names into a draw for a tabletop curling game, a pop-up pitching net, or a giant tumbling tower game.
Each participant played their own ball for the nine holes, except for a Quidditch team effort where players had to ride the provided broomsticks as they alternated strokes to complete hole three. Everyone appeared to be enjoying the day and having a great time. As an added bonus, the golfers could earn points toward a prize for finding the most golf balls as they played through the course, with extra points for coloured or glow-in-the-dark balls. After playing through the tournament, the young golfers enjoyed an excellent lunch of taco in a bag while their scorecards were tallied up.
Here's a rundown of the prize winners:
· Quidditch Game - Hole #3: Lucian Buruma and Gage Amor
· In The Water, Any Shot - Hole #4: Kobyn Kirtchner
· Longest Drive - Hole #7: Age 8 -12: Jesse Bruce; Age 13 -16: Tayson Hallock
· KP - Closest To The Pin - Hole #8: Tayson Hallock
· Most Balls Found: Evan and Alex Hamel
· Least Amount of Putts: Jesse Stenberg
After the prizes were announced and handed out, every golfer had a turn to pick a door prize so that no one was left empty-handed.
Thank you to all of the volunteers, golf club members, and Club House ladies for helping to set up, manage, and carry out this event.
Thank you to the local companies and businesses who sponsored the tournament: Aspenleaf Energy, W. Parker Transport, Meekwap Auto & Industrial Supply Inc, Pembina, Nash Steamer Vac Services Ltd, DRAFT Oilfield Services, Wolfman Daylighting, Roma Contracting, CNRL, Radiance Ink, Irving K, Home Hardware, Pembina West Co-op, and Norstar Glass.
And thank you to Danielle Mast for organizing this fantastic event for the youth and children in the Swan Hills community.
The Grizzly Gazette hopes everyone involved had a great time on the golf course!