Having run on a platform of fiscal responsibility, it seems Coun. Bill Meridis is keeping true to his word.
During a recent Midland council meeting to discuss remaining proposed fees and charges stemming from last month’s budget talks, Meridis pointed out an interesting note regarding the electrical use at the town’s boat slips; the same rate was being charged for those who chose to use electricity as those who did not.
“Right now, those areas are still in line with boats that do not have those services, so I believe that an increased amount for the electrical service is in order,” said Meridis.
“We are investing $75,000 in upgrades for the electrical at the dock this year, so to maintain that in future years going we should be increasing this; I see no reason not to.”
Within the budget report, a rate fee of $74.24 per foot per year had been offered for all seasonal slips; Meridis proposed an increase for electrical service users to $81.57 per foot per year. Similarly, transient slips were listed at $1.99 per foot per day; the amendment requested electrical service users be charged $2.36 per foot per day instead.
Acting CAO and executive director of environment and infrastructure Andy Campbell explained that the rates staff had calculated – roughly $11 per day – were based on the electrical cost of an average sized boat running an average sized air conditioner during a warm day, while comparing that to other waterside municipalities with similar offerings.
“When we looked at some other municipalities, Parry Sound as an example has a 10 per cent utility surcharge for electricity,” said Campbell. “So the numbers we came up with of $0.37 (increase) for a transient and $7.33 (increase) per foot for the seasonal equates roughly into that 10 per cent rate increase, which is similar to some other marinas.
“Today’s rates have not considered electrical surcharges, so that was a freebie the town was offering down there.”
Mayor Bill Gordon praised Meridis for catching the discrepancy, pitching in his support for the amendment.
“It’s a rate-based service, much like our water and wastewater is in my mind,” said Gordon, “and it makes sense that there should be cost recovery; the town’s not looking at turning a profit on these. By the time we pay off of the investment of the $75,000 we’re all going to be long in the tooth.
“It’s not fair to someone who doesn’t have anything to do with the marinas to subsidize someone who wants to leave their AC on all the time so their boat doesn’t smell funny when they get back into it.”
Gordon added that he felt the amount was a balance which wouldn’t be punitive against those paying for electrical services at the slips.
“I think this is a good, responsible approach. I actually kind of kick myself for not picking up on that during budget talks when we first kicked this around because it seems like a no-brainer. Thank you, Coun. Meridis and your keen eye, and for bringing this amendment tonight.”
Having approved the amendment and the main motion for the 2023 proposed fees and charges, council looked forward to the next regular meeting where the 2023 composite fees and charges bylaw would be addressed.
The fees and charges report including rates for services and activities can be found in the council agenda on the Town of Midland website.
Council meetings are held every third Wednesday, and can be attended virtually through Zoom by contacting the clerk’s department of Midland town hall for a link to the meeting.
Council meetings can also be viewed on Rogers TV cable channel 53, or through the livestream on the Rogers TV website. Archives of council meetings are available through Rogers TV and on the Town of Midland’s YouTube channel.