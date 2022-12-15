Longtime Southwestern Ontario MP Dave MacKenzie is retiring after nearly two decades in office.
The Conservative representative for the riding of Oxford said Thursday that some "mobility problems" prompted his decision to step down effective Jan. 28.
"I've enjoyed that 18 years working for the people in the riding and working in Ottawa. It's been a good career for me," MacKenzie said in an interview. "It's all been enjoyable."
MacKenzie, a longtime Woodstock resident, was a city police officer for 30 years, rising through the ranks to become chief before stepping down in 1997. That same year, he became general manager of Roetin Industries Canada and made his first bid for elected office as a Progressive Conservative.
MacKenzie was elected MP for Oxford in 2004, replacing Liberal John Baird Finlay, under the Conservative Party of Canada banner. He went on to serve as associate critic for national defence, parliamentary secretary to the public safety minister, deputy government whip and member of the standing committee on justice and human rights.
MacKenzie has volunteered with the Woodstock General Hospital Foundation, the Woodstock Rotary Club and the United Way of Oxford. He also was fundraising chair for the Woodstock seniors centre and chaired a drive to build a new hospital in Woodstock, according to his website.
His departure means a federal byelection will be held to fill the vacancy. Meantime, his offices in Woodstock and Ottawa will continue to serve constituents.
MacKenzie said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife Lynda and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Lynda and I haven't had a real good opportunity to have a nice vacation. I think that's in the works somewhere," he said, adding he also hopes to work with his son on their shared hobby, collector cars.