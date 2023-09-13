High winds and storm concerns kept balloons grounded for two of the four days, but the party was still on at the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta.
More than 70,000 people came out to the Princess Louise Park festival grounds over four days for the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta Sept. 7-10, according to festival president Debbie Harris. Flights on Friday and Saturday were cancelled due to high winds, but the celebrations continued in any case, and pilots got the green light for both of Sunday's launches.
"We were so pleasantly surprised," said festival chair Debbie Harris. "The weather, looking at the first of last week, sure wasn't promising in any way for the weekend, and Mother Nature, she came out to greet us."
28 pilots were on hand for the festival, according to Harris, which also featured a show by Ram Rodeo, a midway, live music and vendors including food and axe throwing, Harris said.
"It was amazing, people were amazed that they didn't have to pay to get onto the grounds because of all the stuff that's free," she said, saying it was a "large-scale event which "put a small town on the map."
Suzian Lima, from Moncton, said it was one of the first large-scale festivals she'd been to since the start of the pandemic.
"It's amazing, we really like it, there is a lot of beautiful place to go, a lot of food," she said Saturday. "The weather is good. We have a lot of choices here to eat and we're waiting for friends that are coming to join us."
Shirley Cleghorn, 91, from Harvey Station, said she'd come down at 2 p.m. Saturday for her first visit to the festival.
"I'm getting excited to see these balloons, I couldn't take my eyes off them," she said, adding she had a great time regardless of whether they'd fly. "I've enjoyed every minute, she said.
K.C. Daileg said she moved to New Brunswick three months ago, and she was enjoying her first visit.
"I'm excited and I'm happy to witness this kind of festival, because this is my first time here," she said.
Harris said they dealt with a heat warning, which would have limited weights at higher temperatures. There was also a thundershower warning Saturday, but while thunder and rain came across the valley, Kierstead Mountain kept the effects from reaching the festival ground.
She said they have a meteorologist and balloonmeister who make the final call on whether to fly, and that they "don't take any risks at all. She said they had winds running at 25 miles per hour at 2,000 feet.
"That is just not something we fly in," Harris said, saying they usually fly at a speed of seven knots.
Bill Whelan, an Ontario-based pilot with the Aphasia Word Warrior balloon team, said over forty years, he'd "seen good weather systems and bad weather systems."
"We used to throw up a dart in the air, and when it landed was our best guess. But now we see the weather systems coming from a long way out," he said. "This is Sussex, this is my favourite place to fly. I've flown all over the world, you know?"
Harris said they don't know when things will be cancelled until they're cancelled, and anyone who had tickets for paid flights were refunded. She said the fact people showed up on Sunday and "took a chance" was amazing.
A cell tower from Bell on site prevented mobile service issues which had been a factor last year, and traffic in town flowed well, Harris said.
"We have now got patterns of traffic working better even on the site itself," Harris said, saying the committee is already talking about what changes could be made next year. "Every year we're learning a little more and we're trying something new, and we've had a lot of changes that worked well."
She said the festival was well-received by locals and those from out of town, and that's "why we do it," Harris said.
"We love what we do and we have such fun doing it that we're going to continue doing it as long as we're able to," she said. "The smiles that you've seen on the little one's faces, and the adults, is what we do it for."