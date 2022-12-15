A new attraction opening at The Forks this week is offering an opportunity to learn about the history of the Numbered Treaties that were signed more than a century ago, and to learn more about the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada.
On Thursday, the Treaty Commission of Manitoba officially opened the brand new Agowiidiwinan Centre at The Forks in downtown Winnipeg, a Treaty knowledge centre that will give visitors an opportunity to learn about Treaties through visual and interactive tools and displays.
The centre will also offer “Lunch & Learn” sessions, meeting spaces, and special events.
“The Treaty Knowledge Centre is part of the long-term planning of the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba to continue our work of engaging and educating First Nation and non-First Nation people on Treaties,” Manitoba Treaty Commissioner Loretta Ross said in a media release announcing the centre’s grand opening on Thursday.
“The high traffic area of The Forks allows us to create a publicly accessible environment that showcases oral history, archival history, and a contemporary understanding of Treaties, that will provide tools to assist us on the reconciliation journey.”
According to the government of Canada, Treaties are agreements that were made between the federal government, Indigenous groups, and often provinces and territories, and they define “ongoing rights and obligations on all sides.”
The Numbered Treaties were signed in Canada between 1871 and 1921.
The Forks North Portage Partnership CEO Sara Stasiuk said she believes The Forks is a perfect site for the Agowiidiwinan Centre, and for people to be educated about the treaties.
“For thousands of years, The Forks has been a space to gather and share stories,” Stasiuk said. “Today marks an important step towards furthering knowledge of Indigenous history with the official opening of the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba’s Agowiidiwinan Centre at The Forks site.
“As a critical meeting place for cultural exchange, trade, and gathering for millennia, I can’t think of a more natural place for this centre than right here at The Forks.”
The Agowiidiwinan Centre will be open daily at The Forks from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.