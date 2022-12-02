The great divide on the Port au Port Peninsula over a proposed wind farm seems to getting wider as politicians in support of the project continue to dismiss detractors as “naysayers” and “fearmongers” who represent only a small fringe of the population.
But the local Environmental Transparency Committee (ETC) insists it has the numbers to prove a large majority of residents — 86 per cent — are against the existing plan to install 164 giant wind turbines on the 25,000-hectare jut of land on Newfoundland’s west coast.
It would be the first of three phases in the region under a green hydrogen development announced by World Energy GH2.
After an Indigenous roundtable Monday, Nov. 28, in Labrador with Premier Andrew and cabinet ministers, Qalipu First Nation Chief Brendan Mitchell was asked whether he still supports the Port au Port project.
“For many people in the Port au Port area, this is an opportunity,” Mitchell said. “We know there’s a small number of people there, of course, who are against this project entirely. I met with them. They are very vocal. Overall, though, I think people are getting the idea that we need to do something about climate change.”
When it was pointed out that the Environmental Transparency Committee’s canvassing found 86 per cent of respondents oppose the plan, Furey interjected.
“To be fair, there’s different studies and surveys. So the chief could be quoting a different study,” the premier said.
The Telegram subsequently checked with the Premier’s Office and with World Energy GH2 to see whether any localized polling had been done since the company commissioned a generic provincewide survey of support for green energy in September.
That poll by MQO Research found high support for wind farms in general.
Neither party has done further polling.
Mitchell went on to say he believes a compromise can be reached if the current proposal is not acceptable.
“What I’m hearing on the ground from our membership is that people generally support the need for a wind energy project, given what we know about climate change and our need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels,” he said.
“I do know from my conversations with GH2 that they are prepared to compromise, to change, to do what they can to accommodate the people who have extreme concerns about what’s happening.”
Furey added that residents should take faith in the environmental assessment process, which he said is open and transparent.
“The environmental assessment process is robust. It’s the same as you would have to be subject to for a mine, for example.”
Mitchell and Furey weren’t the only ones to question the extent of opposition to the plan.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Benoit First Nation Chief Jasen Benwah sent a statement to media dismissing the tactics of opponents.
“I tell our residents to forget the naysayers, those who spread fearmongering and try to make you believe this is bad for the area,” Benwah said. “It will be good.”
He suggested opponents are cherry-picking facts in order to make wind energy look bad and to control the narrative.
“To our residents, I say don’t give in to their misinformation and fear tactics. Above all, remain respectful and don’t be fighting with family and friends because of their opinions.”
The Environmental Transparency Committee says its canvassing found an average of 86 per cent of Port au Port residents oppose the current plan.
Sherisse Benoit of Mainland said the idea of polling the communities came up because members were concerned a petition that was circulating over the summer wasn’t giving an accurate picture because it included non-residents and youth.
In September, local service districts started polling door to door.
“In our community, 194 residents were polled and 192 were against it,” Benoit told The Telegram. “And in the community of Three Rock Cove, it was 96 per cent (of respondents) against the proposed wind farm.”
Most of the polls were conducted door-to-door, while some were done through information tables set up in town offices and other venues.
While the initial surveys included only yes and no options, Benoit said later ones included the option of being undecided.
Benoit said the committee checked the surveys for duplication, then sent the results to the environmental assessment committee along with a signed affidavit.
Altogether, 1,057 people were polled, out of a total population of about 4,000. They were all over the age of 19.
According to the last provincial election, there are about 380,000 eligible voters in the province, which is about 65 per cent of the population.
That ratio suggests the Port au Port polls represent about 40 per cent of voting-age residents.
While not scientific, Benoit says it’s really the only reliable statistic to go by in the absence of a proper referendum.
And she issued a challenge to politicians.
“If you really don’t believe these polls, if you think it should be something that should be done with all these things in place, come and do it yourself,” she said.
In the meantime, Benoit said she doesn’t believe the MQO poll asking people whether they support wind energy in principle is a fair assessment.
“I would have answered yes to that,” she said. “I support green energy. I do.
“If you’re going to do it and sacrifice people’s lives, and the way they live and their traditions, and you have to give up everything like that for green energy, no, I would not support it. You’re asking too much.”