After serving Rosthern and the Saskatchewan Valley area for over 34 years, Rosthern lawyer Marianne Kramchynsky is retiring from practice at the end of December 2022. Her last official day at the office will be Friday, December 30. Another lawyer from the Parchomchuk Sherdahl Hunter office in Prince Albert, Scott Wolfe, will be taking on the work in the Rosthern office. That name should ring a bell with local residents as Scott grew up in the area and calls Rosthern his hometown. After graduating from the University of Saskatchewan with a Commerce degree, as well as a Law degree, Scott worked in Rosthern, before articling with the Parchomchuk Sherdahl Hunter and being called to the bar in 2008.
Marianne has been a recognizable public figure in Rosthern for over 40 years. Before starting up her own law office on Railway Avenue in Rosthern in 1988, she spent five years as the Rosthern Town Administrator and in the 1970’s she spent three years in administration with what was then the Rosthern School Division. She has served on the executive of the pastoral, finance and CWL councils at her church, and was the 2016 Alberta-Saskatchewan-Northwest Territories Volunteer Award Recipient at the national Canadian Blood Services Awards in Ottawa. Marianne holds a Diploma in Local Government Administration (1976) from the University of Regina, a Law degree (1981) from the University of Saskatchewan, is a member of the Canadian Bar Association, and was named Queen’s Counsel (now King’s Counsel) in 2017, and has been a presenter at Continuing Legal Education seminars and an on-line facilitator for the Bar Admission Course.
Marianne became associated with the current law firm in 1993, when it was known as Balicki Popescul & Forsyth. This association allowed her to manage the Rosthern Branch office and focus on real estate, mortgages, wills and estates, as well as agricultural and farm law, municipal law, and business and corporate law while providing the opportunity for adversarial matters such as litigation and family law to be referred to lawyers living outside the community. She also had a weekly satellite office in Wakaw for twenty-two years.
Marianne‘s plans for retirement include continued involvement with Lions Clubs International where she is currently serving as the Council Chairperson for Multiple District 5, which encompasses Saskatchewan, North Dakota and South Dakota. Marianne began her involvement with the Lions Club in 1995 in Rosthern. She served as club President for two years, treasurer for five years, and secretary for eight years. In 2019 she accepted the invitation to join the District 5SKN Cabinet, going on to take office as District Governor of District 5SKN July 1, 2021-2022. Marianne and Bernie were both inducted into the Saskatchewan Lions Hall of Fame in October 2019.
Also included in her retirement plans are travel plans which include warm holidays, visiting her daughters and grandson in Ottawa, and accompanying her husband Bernie on Lions Club visits when he becomes District Governor of the northern half of Saskatchewan. His induction will take place at the International Convention in Boston next July.