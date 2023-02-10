The agenda was packed and the New Denver Village council meeting went on for three hours on January 24. Council went through two important draft documents line by line – the Code of Conduct and the Council Procedures Bylaw – and discussed an Indigenous land acknowledgement, the Slocan Valley Economic Development Partnership, and a Facebook page for New Denver, among other things.
This was a Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting, where no decisions are made. COW meetings provide an opportunity for in-depth discussion and for council to make recommendations to be considered at a regular council meeting.
New Denver has regular council meetings on the second Tuesday and COW meetings on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
‘Air Optics’ internet
Columbia Wireless owner Ben Leslie was scheduled to make a presentation, but did not show. His letter to council explains that he wants to provide New Denver residents with ‘Air Optics’ – a wireless high-speed internet service using a signal from the new fibre-optic cable, located in the lake. He asks to use 20-40 Village-owned light poles to mount small electrical repeaters.
As the Village does not own many light poles, the CAO sent Leslie a map with eight Village-owned buildings and facilities, which are potential locations for the repeaters.
Slocan Valley Economic Development
Council was asked to discuss renewing their commitment to the Slocan Valley Economic Development Partnership. Although funding for the initiative has dried up, the Village of Slocan has submitted a funding application to continue the program. Funding decisions are expected by March 31.
The majority of councillors expressed the desire to remain in the partnership, but there were concerns about possibly being asked to contribute tax dollars if funding applications are not successful.
Since 2017, the Villages of New Denver, Silverton, Slocan and Area H have been working together in this partnership, which is essentially a working group of the Slocan Valley Economic Development Commission (SVEDC). The SVDEC is a commission of the RDCK that has existed for several years. The partnership created an economic development strategic plan in 2017, updated the plan in 2022, hired a coordinator (Ron Leblanc) in 2018, and hired a small business advisor (Karen Kornelsen) in 2021. The initiative resulted in many accomplishments across several economic sectors, and support for individual businesses and organizations.
Code of Conduct
The CAO presented a draft Council Code of Conduct, now a legal requirement for local governments. The purpose of the policy is “to set expectations for members of council in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.”
Most of the discussion centred around dealing with complaints, covered in the ‘Compliance and Enforcement’ section (Part M) of the document. Councillors Hammond and Law asked that the wording be changed to make it clear that the public can voice concerns about council.
Councillor Hammond also asked for more emphasis on a values statement at the beginning of the document. Councillor Moss suggested that a statement be made at the beginning of each meeting that acknowledges the Code of Conduct. All councillors agreed that a copy of the code, when finalized, should be signed by all council members and posted on the Village website.
CAO Lisa Scott will make the changes requested, and will provide council with a second draft of the Code of Conduct for further input.
Council Procedure Bylaw
A draft Council Procedure Bylaw was presented for a first review. This bylaw sets out the rules of procedure for council and committee meetings.
The sections regarding the order of proceedings (section 3.4) and public participation (section 3.7) were discussed at length. Councillors Hammond and Law opened the discussion about where the public comment and question period should appear on the agenda of regular council meetings. Currently, it appears at the beginning of the meeting, just before ‘correspondence,’ and the public can’t ask questions or make comments about the correspondence until it has been officially received by council. The suggestion was to move the public period down to below ‘correspondence.’
The bylaw stipulates that public comments must be about agenda items only. CAO Scott explained that public question and comment period is an opportunity for the public to provide council with their opinion or observations or to seek clarification about an item on the agenda. She said that if a member of the public has a specific question that requires a detailed answer, they are usually advised that staff will respond at some point after the meeting.
The first draft of the bylaw states the public question and comment period will be 15 minutes in total, with a three-minute limit per person. It was suggested that the per-person limit be extended to 10 minutes.
Council asked for removal of the clause stating that question and comment period will be suspended for six months prior to an election.
There was a lengthy discussion about opening council meetings to the public electronically. “We need to consider accessibility as an overarching principle,” Councillor Law said. Councillors Hammond and Law pointed out that many other municipalities, including Silverton, Slocan, Nakusp and Kaslo, facilitate public attendance via electronic platforms such as Zoom, Webex and Teams.
Mayor Casley and Councillors Moss and Fyke and CAO Scott indicated that they did not oppose this change but expressed concerns about the cost of staff time to set up the technology and monitor public presence. Mayor Casley said there would have to be rules to address issues such as the public arriving on time, background noise, the presentations of delegations, and how to facilitate interaction between the public and council. Councillor Hammond responded by asking if livestreaming the meeting, without the opportunity for participation from the public watching, would be a way to address these concerns.
Heather Fox, who ran for mayor in the recent election, attended the meeting and submitted a letter requesting online access to council meetings. She said online meetings makes it easier for people to attend regardless of weather, health status or mobility; makes it easier for people to participate in Village affairs; and removes space limitations in council chambers when a large number of people want to attend.
CAO Scott said, “We can investigate this – for example, livestreaming. We can add that to the next draft.”
Since council has been using ‘All-Net,’ council members vote electronically, and the votes are on display on a screen in council chambers. Councillor Hammond observed that a couple of members of the public had said they couldn’t see the screen, so they knew neither the outcome of the vote nor how each councillor had voted. The consensus was that this topic requires further discussion.
“The next draft will come to the next COW and be available to the public before being passed,” CAO Scott said.
• Councillor Hammond suggested a Facebook page for the Village, to be used as a public notice posting place. Although the CAO said she’d been advised at workshops not to have a Facebook page, she said this might be worthwhile if there were a way to eliminate or control the comments feature.
• An Indigenous land acknowledgement at the beginning of council meetings was requested by Councillor Hammond. There were concerns about the wording, as there are claims to the valley from several Indigenous groups. The CAO will bring the wording of the RDCK’s acknowledgement, which is quite general, to the next council meeting for consideration.