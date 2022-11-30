The Gananoque Police Service will be hosting the annual Cram-A-Cruiser event in support of the Gananoque Food Bank on the weekend.
This will occur Saturday, as Gananoque Police Service members along with volunteers will be collecting donations at Baldree’s No Frills Gananoque and Metro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any non-perishable food items and cash donations are being accepted.
"This is the tenth year we've done the Cram-A-Cruiser event," said Gananoque Police Chief Scott Gee.
"It’s a great local event to support our local food bank right here in Gananoque. It’s a good partnership that we’ve had for ten years and it’s an easy way for us to show our appreciation for what (the food bank) does and to give back."
