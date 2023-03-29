Barry's Bay -- When the Valley Manor's executive management team stopped by the Township of Madawaska Valley council chambers last week to update the municipality on its progress in replacing the current 90-bed long-term care facility in Barry's Bay, things did not go well.
While the province expects residents to be moved out of the old manor by the end of 2025, building a new manor in time for such a deadline seems increasingly unlikely.
Led by the manor's chief executive officer, Trisha DesLaurier, along with Stacey McDonald, the Valley Manor's new director of finance, the two long-term care executives rolled out a dazzling Powerpoint array of tables, charts and conceptual drawings for their new 96-bed facility. It's a plan, said Ms. DesLaurier, that slowly materialized over 16 years, "like the little engine that could."
Still, the pair's presentation clearly indicates the new Valley Manor's cost of construction has risen a whopping 41 per cent in the past year alone. In essence, Ms. DesLaurier is now talking about a new manor with a price tag of nearly $49 million. The new number, she told MV council, is due largely "to supply chain issues and soaring construction costs." Her new director of finance added the increase was entirely due to COVID. During the pandemic, Ms. DesLaurier noted that the manor's usual cadre of 90 residents fell to 65 and won't return to full capacity until May at the earliest.
She said that her goal, given an18-to-24 month construction phase, was "to tender the project and award a contract hopefully towards the end of 2023, early 2024," before adding she was "moving on to finalize the funding; then once we finalize the funding, we are going to tender."
Ms. DesLaurier spoke sparingly about how the manor hopes "to close the gap on our finances," as she curiously put it. Ms. McDonald then added even more curiously that this 'gap' was due largely "to decreased industry in the area and increased retirement in the area...so they have limited incomes...fixed incomes; we have decreased corporate sponsorships; we're not in Deep River where we would be able to have CNL; or other towns where we might have large companies we could approach for sponsorship."
The executive duo then went on to say that the St. Francis Valley Healthcare Foundation, the manor's professional fundraising arm, had raised more than twice the amount -- one million dollars in fact -- than the $500,000 the manor had asked for initially.
Ms. McDonald also cited increased costs for such things as local gasoline which she said was "more expensive here than in the city," Presumably, she is unaware the price of gasoline in Barry's Bay remains consistently lower than most of Renfrew County and certainly most cities across Ontario.
Ms. DesLaurier said she also plans to increase revenues in the new facility by leasing out extra space to commercial tenants. She also has plans to add paid parking lots. She noted that her board recently used some of its non-profit corporation's investment funds to pay off the last $1.2 million still owing on the current 45-year-old building's mortgage. Doing so, she said, should make it easier for the manor to apply for new loans. The original manor building was constructed, beginning in May, 1977, at a cost of $1,478,000 and was covered by a single Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation loan.
Ms. DesLaurier also mentioned her board of directors had recently purchased in joint partnership with St. Francis Memorial Hospital and with the help of MV Township an additional 25 acres of land. It was hoped that such acreage might prove better than the original building site first chosen for the new manor and that had been bought, she said, with the generous help of the municipality. That original new building site on the old Sherwood Public School property was located near the St. Francis Memorial Hospital complex. The recently purchased site, she said, proved too rocky for new manor construction.
In passing, Ms. McDonald also mentioned that provincial bureaucrats had suggested the manor might solve its funding gap by enlisting the help of its local MPPs. So, the two executives met in early January with MPP John Yakabuski and Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP John Jordan, the parliamentary assistant to the Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care.
Ms. DesLaurier also approached the County of Renfrew for an annual $325,000 redevelopment contribution but said she was denied. She also made several attempts to close the funding gap by approaching various other agencies, but all attempts have came to nothing.
When the 15 minute Powerpoint presentation was over, Councillor Mary Blank, who spent most of her career prior to retirement as the manor's recreation director, asked Ms. DesLaurier, "What would you like to see from the municipality in your plan?"
Ms. DesLaurier responded hesitantly at first but ultimately suggested the township might show "some support in terms of our loan...maybe...to be a guarantor of the loan which gives us more borrowing power?" She did not say if the township would be on the hook for all $49 million or just the usual 10 per cent ($4.9 million) the province expects the local community to contribute.
Councillor Joseph Olsheski, after looking closely at the financial plan the manor was proposing, posed a very penetrating, if not revealing, question. He wanted to know about the manor's highly irregular contingency fund. It topped out at more than 18 per cent of its entire new building cost. As the lone civil engineer on council, Coun. Olsheski simply asked, "Industry standard is 10 per cent, right?" before adding "So, I don't understand why it's still sitting at $8 million?
Construction companies aren't worried about being shut down with COVID anymore?"
Ms. DesLaurier and her aid-de-camp had no immediate answer other than to imply they took their building consultant's word at face value, and that the 18%+ figure as far as they could determine was as accurate and up to date as their last meeting with their consultants which she said occurred only a few weeks ago.
"An $8 million contingency fund -- that's ridiculous!" Coun. Olsheski concluded.
Mayor Mark Willmer then asked how the manor ultimately hoped to close its funding gap?
Ms. DesLaurier said she was "working very hard at closing the funding gap by exploring some very unique models with our MPP and John Jordan."
After the meeting ended, a majority of the council members indicated they would not likely support Ms. DesLaurier's request to act as the manor's loan guarantor. They were not convinced it would be financially wise for the municipality to be so exposed.
According to the manor's latest calculations, the total unit cost of housing a single resident in the new facility remains at $509,291.