A couple walking across Canada to raise awareness for the violence Indigenous people have to live with every day has run into car trouble and have discovered the language barrier in Quebec can cause some very real walls to go up after leaving Kahnawake on Sunday.
Before they left Kahnawake, however, they received a symbolic walk-off from community members on Saturday afternoon. The Kahnawake delegation included members of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake.
“That was really cool. It was really nice to have been accepted and we felt very welcomed in the community,” said Charity West.
Charity and her husband Cameron West are an Indigenous couple from British Columbia and are walking across Canada after leaving a First Nation in Alberta in early May. The couple arrived in Kahnawake last week and stayed a few days while Cameron was recovering from an illness. They left Sunday and picked up their trek, which is slated to wrap up in Newfoundland in October.
“We just arrived in Wendake, and we are stopped here because we are having some car trouble. The car started giving us trouble near Trois-Rivieres, but we couldn’t really get any help because of the language barrier,” Charity said in a phone interview Tuesday. “So, we just called someone in Wendake we knew might be able to help, we got in touch with them and here we are.”
While the car is being looked at, Charity said, the couple is taking some time in the Huron community to recharge their own batteries after a trek that sees them alternate walking five kilometres at a time while the other ride behind in the couple’s car-slash-support-vehicle.
However, the couple’s Quebec strategy has been a little different.
“We were advised not to walk through Quebec because there were concerns about our safety, Bad drivers, possibly racism and definitely the language barriers,” Charity said. “So, we didn’t walk, but we have stopped because of the car trouble.”
Despite the language barrier and perceptions about attitudes of Quebecers outside of Montreal towards Indigenous people, West said they only had one small, negative experience during their journey between the Montreal and Quebec City areas.
“We ran into one mechanic in Trois-Rivieres who wouldn’t even let us on his property, but we have had some great experiences as well,” Charity said. “In Trois-Rivieres as well, we ran into a couple who would translate for us as we were talking to people and that was great.”
Other than that, however, there hasn’t been a lot of opportunities to spread the word about Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Quebec, she added.
“The language barrier makes it so, so hard that we haven’t been able to do a lot of that,” Charity said.
The couple believe strongly that the sheer volume of Indigenous people gone missing allows non-Native authorities to simply shrug off the disappearances and spend little to no time or resources on finding them.
“We are still dedicated to the mission, and we are going to see it all the way through to the end. We just got to get the car fixed first,” West said, laughing.
For more updates and to follow the couple as they continue their trek, follow MMIP Awareness Walk on Facebook.