A Port Dover homeowner can build a new house on hazard land overlooking Lake Erie — but only if he curtails his plans.
Gregory Brown wanted to replace a 732-square-foot cottage on Brown Street with a two-storey, 2,550-square foot home on his lakefront property.
For that he needed Norfolk County council to amend the county’s official plan and rezone the portion of the property nearest the lake from hazard land to residential.
Properties zoned as hazard land are prone to flooding, erosion, unstable soil and other environmental factors that would put any structures built there at risk.
Brown’s request did not come out of nowhere — there are already large homes on Brown Street — but county planner Fabian Serra said the planned rebuild was “significantly larger” than what is allowed on hazard land.
Based on rules set out by the Long Point Region Conservation Authority, the most Brown can add to the usable floor space of his home is about 530 square feet — not the roughly 1,800-square-foot increase he sought.
So Serra advised council to turn down Brown’s initial proposal, saying the applicant “was not interested” in reducing the footprint of his new home.
But by last week’s special council meeting there was a new plan on the table, presented by planning consultant David Roe of Civic Planning Solutions, who acted as Brown’s agent.
Now Brown envisions a new house with a habitable area of 1,270 square feet, which is the maximum allowable increase.
“You have to live within the conservation authority rules,” Roe told The Spectator.
The new house will not be any closer to the lake than the existing cottage, and within the 25-foot setback from the bluff demanded by the LPRCA.
A slope stability study confirmed the new house would not be at risk of sliding into the water, Roe said.
A recent countywide assessment of municipal waterfront properties found more than 70 are at risk of damage from shoreline erosion, but the properties on Brown Street are already protected by concrete barriers along the length of the lakeshore, Roe said.
“We wouldn’t have been allowed to do what we did if it wasn’t a secure shoreline,” he said.