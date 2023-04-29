Renovations have begun at the Domremy Community Hall. The former curling rink had bathrooms that did not facilitate ease of access for those with disabilities and members of the local Rec Board determined that it was time to correct that. The Domremy Rec Board was raising money over the winter to add to the maintenance budget and get a start on some of the renovations needed at the Hall to make it more wheelchair accessible. The first renovation to be undertaken will be to make the washrooms wheelchair accessible. In order to keep expenses to a minimum for this costly but necessary renovation, a call went out to the surrounding areas for volunteers to help with the demolition and reconstruction.
As the first stage of demolition got underway an historic treasure was uncovered. The Minatinas Ski Resort sign was discovered being used as part of the floor in the old rink. The face of the amazing find was still in wonderful condition and will be proudly displayed in Ray Baudais’ shop. Baudais was the last owner-operator of the resort and still lives in the community. When the Community Hall still functioned as a curling rink, the Minatinas sign hung on the east wall near the door and its discovery has brought back many fond memories for current and former residents of getting together with friends and family and heading out to the local ski hill. In those days people stayed closer to home for their recreation and short-run ski hills like Minatinas were found in many river valleys and deep coulees around the province.
The Minatinas Ski Resort opened in 1959 at the Bellevue Hill. The resort featured a Lodge and had a gas-powered T-bar. In 1978 the gas-powered T-bar was converted to an electrically operated one when Ray Baudais and his family took over the resort. At one point, there were as many as 2000 young people taking lessons at the resort which had up to 300 pairs of skis available for rent. Sadly, the Minatinas Resort closed in 1988. The lack of snow that year made it impossible to operate as they did not have any snow-making equipment.
Although outsiders may have scoffed at the small hills that prairie kids used to ski on, local enterprises like the Minatinas Ski Resort were a joy to the communities they operated in. The runs may not have been long compared to those in the mountains, but that just offered more opportunities to socialize and share some laughs on the ride back up on the T-bar.