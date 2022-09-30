Kahnawake did a great thing, because in 1980 we established the Kahnawake Education Centre. We took control of our own curriculum and decided what would be taught in the schools. Our kids got exposed now to our language, to our culture.
It was a group of women - a lot of times what happens in Kahnawake starts with women. First it was talking about our own language. Then it was about talking about having our own immersion school. Then it was reintroducing our culture. Then with those discussions, there was a lot of debate because then it was the religions. And you know, there was even a lot of our own people at that time that said we don’t need our Mohawk language. “How is that going to get my kid a job?” But the women that were being moved by this were strong in their convictions, and they didn’t let up. So eventually the people that were in education had to start to rethink, they had to start to challenge the government. The government was saying we’ve got to follow the Quebec curriculum. And our people said no: we have a Two-Row wampum treaty that talks about relationship. You’re not going to dictate to us anymore.
It was standing up and saying enough was enough. All of that goes up to the culmination of it all with 1990. And again, we said enough is enough.
É:so tsi ioiánere tsi niionkwaié:ren ne Kahnawà:ke, ase’kén 1980 shiiohseratátie’ wa’akwaweiennén:ta’ne’ ne Kahnawà:ke Kaia’takwe’niiò:ke Tsi Ronterihwaiénstha’. Taiakwaniarotáhrhoke’ nontionhà:’a nahò:ten’ wateweienstáhkhwa’ tánon’ ia’tionkwarihwaién:ta’se’ nahò:ten’ aiakorihonniennísheke’ tsi ionterihwaienstahkhwaniónhkhwa’.
Iakhiien’okòn:’a wahonó:ra’ne’ tsi niiakwawennò:ten’ nok tsi niionkwarihò:ten’.
Né: káti’ nen’ nè:’e konnón:kwe aotitióhkwa – iotkà:te tsi niiawénhserons ne Kahnawà:ke konnón:kwe nitewéhtha’ tsi nentewatáhsawen’. Tioterenhtáhkwen tsi ionkwahtharahkwèn:ne’ tsi niiakwawennò:ten’. Sok tsi ionkwahtharahkwèn:ne’ aionkwanonhsaién:take’ né:ne aóskon onkwehonwehnéha tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’. Sok taontaiakwénha’ tsi niionkwarihò:ten’. Tsi eh ionkwahtharáhkwen, é:so wa’thatirihwatirón:ten’ ase’kén karihwiiostóntshera’ nok nahò:ten’ ón:kwe tiakawehtáhkwen kénhne’. Tánon’ saterièn:tare wáhi, é:so iá:kon tho shikahá:wi ní: ontionkwe’ta’ó:kon ión:ton tsi iah tha’ teiotonhontsóhon aionkwawennaién:take’ Kanien’kéha tsi niiakwawennò:ten’. “Oh ne ní:tsi enión:ni’ kheièn:’a aiakoio’tenhseraién:ta’ne’?” Nek tsi ne konnón:kwe tionehtáhkwen kí:ken aorihwà:ke iohní:ron tsi tioti’nikonhrakontáhkwen, nok iah teionatkà:wen. Kháre ki’ ó:nen tsi niká:ien shakotirihonnién:ni ó:nen’k tsi tontahonnonhtonnión:ko’, tsi ó:nen’k tsi enthontáhsawen’ ahonwatinenhróthahse’ ne kó:ra. Kó:ra rontónhahkwe’ ó:nen’k tsi tho ní:tsi eniakhirihonniennísheke’ tsi ní:tsi Tianontarí:kon tiorihwahserón:ni ne wateweienstáhkhwa’. Nok ontionkwe’ta’ó:kon wahonnì:ron’ iáhten: ionkwá:ien nene Kaswénhtha’ wathró:ris tsi ní:ioht tsi skátne teionkwatawénrie. Iah tha’taontahskwahnónton’se’ ó:nen.
Teionkwà:niote nok iakwá:ton thok ki’ ní:kon’k. Akwé: nè:’e karátie’ tsi niió:re tonterò:roke’ ne 1990. Nok á:re saiakwèn:ron’ tsi thok thí:ioht.