Swan Hills School hosted an exciting and educational bike rodeo on Friday, where students from grades 1 to 6 learned essential bicycle safety skills. Organized by the Swan Hills RCMP, the Community Peace Officer, and members of the Swan Hills fire department, the event aimed to instill essential road safety practices while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.
One of the key lessons taught at the bike rodeo was the importance of wearing a bike helmet. Students learned about the vital role helmets play in preventing head injuries. They were also shown how to wear a helmet correctly, ensuring a snug fit that covers the forehead and secures the chin strap. By stressing the importance of this simple yet effective safety measure, the event aimed to encourage helmet usage among the young riders.
In addition to helmet safety, students learned about the fundamentals of bike maintenance through the "ABCs" approach: Air, Brakes, and Chain. They were taught to check their bike's tires to ensure they are properly inflated for a smooth and safe ride. Students also learned to check their bike's brakes and ensure their chain is in good condition, highlighting the need for regular inspections and maintenance to ensure the bike's performance and prevent unfortunate accidents.
The students also learned to give proper hand signals, including signalling for turns and stops. By understanding and demonstrating these signals, students learned how to signal their intentions to other road users, promoting a safer riding environment.
Students participated in an obstacle course designed to simulate real-life riding situations to reinforce the lessons they had learned. The course required them to navigate through specific points where they had to stop or make turns while utilizing the appropriate hand signals. This hands-on experience allowed students to put their knowledge into practice, honing their reflexes and decision-making skills in a controlled environment.
At the end of the rodeo, students were asked a question about what they had learned about bike safety, receiving a tasty freezie as a reward for a job well done.
Thank you to the Swan Hills RCMP, Community Peace Officer, and Swan Hills Fire Department for organizing a fun event to teach the community's youth essential road safety skills.