Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
DISTRICT - ACFO Temiskaming is benefitting from the experience and energy of Kalyn Banks who has recently taken the position of executive director.
She has been working at ACFO-Temiskaming since June 2022 as project manager for Projet Joyal, and in December she stepped into the position of executive director.
"As a project manager I already had a lot of experience with most of our files and I decided that since we were lacking an executive director, I would be interested in continuing to help."
Anne-Marie Loranger is also in the office until the end of March, working on a six month project called Programme d'appui à la francophonie ontarienne (PAFO) which focuses on encouraging newcomers not only across Canada but internationally.
Banks will be assisting with the project in which "we are working very hard to promote French immigration in the area."
Activities are being prepared for the Nouveaux Arrivants (newcomers) program, said Banks. When new Francophone residents come to the office, they will receive support and information from Banks and Loranger who can provide suggestions right down to babysitters and places to stay.
A weekly two-hour drop-in at the Whitewood Avenue office with coffee and tea, and an opportunity to meet other area Francophones, called Ça commence ici, was introduced in March.
Banks' work will be providing information about activities through Facebook. A newsletter is also providing information from ACFO-Temiskaming and other organizations and partners.
REGIONAL HUB
"We try to be a hub for whatever is going on in the region," said Banks.
Some other projects coming up in the near future will bring people 55 and up into the schools to connect with students.
ACFO-Temiskaming also provides support to other organizations for people over 55, such as the Club du Soleil.
Plans are being readied for this year's Festival Des Folies Franco-Fun, and Banks says there will be several activities in the schools. Work is continuing to bring the event back to its pre-pandemic format, but volunteers are needed, she said.
"With a lack of volunteers, it's hard to do. A lot of different organizations in the region are struggling with the lack of volunteers and we are as well," she commented.
The long-range plans include the annual Francophonie le jour des Franco-Ontarienne, which will happen concurrently with the annual golf tournament in late September.
Loranger said that since September, when the PAFO program funding was first received, four job fairs have been held to help newcomers to the area.
A kiosk was also set up through the City of Temiskaming Shores for the Destination Canada event held in Paris, Morocco and online. Loranger said 18,000 people visited the ACFO-Temiskaming site.
The grant has assisted with a number of activities including ACFO-Temiskaming's 50th anniversary gala dinner, and a tour and show at Village Noel was also made possible through the grant.
Loranger is also excited about the Ça commence ici drop-in event and if it goes well it will be expanded, she said.
She also noted the new multi-cultural group One Light program in Temiskaming Shores, as well as a Kirkland Lake multicultural group, are both opening up and providing support to people.
She hopes to see new partnerships forming in the future to create a local committee that can work together to support newcomers to the area.
ACFO-Temiskaming board members include president Dominique Nackers, vice president Ghislain Lambert, treasurer Lise Turgeon, and administrators Annik Boucher, Léon Grégoire, Richard MacDonald, Patricia Poirier, Suzanne Martin, and youth administrator Ashley Bélanger.