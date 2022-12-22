By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
‘Tis the season to give, so let’s talk about those that give their time and often put themselves in scary scenarios all year round to help those in need. Living in the Columbia Valley on the unceded territories of the Secwépemc and Ktunaxa Peoples and the land chosen as home by the Métis Peoples of B.C. there is much adventure to be had, but also much risk. When a day’s adventure goes awry the volunteers at Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) swoop in to save the day.
Search and rescue service has been active, on record since the early 1940’s, and with exception of the bookkeeping and external trainers, none of these unsung heroes are paid for their time or service.
“CVSAR provides ground search and rescue services throughout the Columbia Valley,” said Nancy Loraas, CVSAR treasurer and search manager. “These services include mountain rescue, rope rescue, avalanche, swift water, searching for lost individuals, and supporting municipalities for fire and flood situations. The area covered by CVSAR is approximately 10,000 square kilometres, ranging from the Bugaboos in the north to Canal Flats in the south and the height of the Rockies to the east and the Purcells in the west.”
CVSAR is tasked through the RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service, local fire departments, and the BC Coroner. When the public need CVSAR, they need to call 911 and their request will be routed to the appropriate agency.
“CVSAR is utilized when specialized skills are required to locate, access and transport individuals needing assistance to a higher level of care,” said Loraas. “You can count on our volunteers to work in a professional, calm and skilful manner in all circumstances, for the benefit and safety of those we are assisting and our community.”
These unsung heroes are trained from the ground up and upon becoming a volunteer member, are required to take the ground search and rescue training program, which is a comprehensive training covering many topics. Loraas said if a situation requires the aid of CVSAR, it is usually very serious and urgent. CVSAR members are the ones to get people in trouble that are stuck in the backcountry, to those that can help them, such as BC Ambulance service, if they require medical attention.
CVSAR volunteers are on call 24/7 and are trained regularly throughout the year. In addition to regular call outs, these invaluable volunteers maintain equipment, medical supplies and equipment and attend numerous community events year-round.
“CVSAR members are highly trained, and dedicated volunteers committed to public safety, especially in the backcountry, said Loraas. “Members make significant time commitments and pride themselves in their readiness for the broad range of requests they handle annually. CVSAR is guided by values that define our conduct and actions, including safety, teamwork, professionalism, integrity, compassion, and accountability.”
CVSAR receives a base level of funding from the province. It is additional donations from grants and individuals that aid with annual operating costs and provide funds for equipment purchases and replacement. In 2022, CVSAR launched a campaign to raise money to replace two of their aging trucks.
“Our two oldest trucks, one 22, and the other 18 years old, were showing their age,” said Loraas. “Safety is our number one priority and having reliable vehicles to transport members is critical.”
Money that is raised also goes to upgrade medical equipment, communication equipment and at times, specialty training.
“We have been able to replace one of our aging trucks and continue to work on completing the funding for the second truck. Having a newer vehicle that is more reliable means enhanced safety for members,” said Loraas. “CVSAR is excited to announce that just over $86,000 was raised this year in our 2022 campaign.
“The board and members are extremely grateful for the community’s amazing support.”