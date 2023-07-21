BRUCE COUNTY – Megan Garland, director of long-term care and senior services, presented a report at the July 13 meeting of the long-term care homes committee of management.
“I requested this report two months ago,” said County Warden Chris Peabody, who has repeatedly expressed deep concern about the high cost of agency nurses.
Garland said in her report that one of the primary issues with staffing is the “scarcity of qualified health-care professionals… the demand for such professionals exceeds the available supply, resulting in a highly competitive labour market.”
She noted the shortage was most acute for registered practical nurses; while there has been “some recovery” in 2023, numbers have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.
To fill the gap, long-term care homes resort to hiring nurses and personal support workers from agencies, at two to three times the hourly rate. She stated the cost is “particularly burdensome for northern and rural areas of Ontario, as it includes additional expenses for travel and accommodation.”
The report stated in 2022, the county spent $5.2 million on direct care agency staffing, with approximately $1.1 million funded by the province (COVID funding), $2.3 million offset by salary and benefit savings, and increased funding of $1.1 million related to the implementation of four hours of care.
In 2023, first quarter spending was $1.5 million, with projected full-year spending $4.7 million. COVID funding ended March 31, with only about $100,000 expected to be received. Garland said in her report that there are ongoing costs that will have to be absorbed by the county. Agency costs in 2023 are expected to be offset by $2.1 million in salary and benefit savings, and $1.4 million related to four hours of care.
However, the implementation of four hours of care has had an impact on the budgets of the county’s long-term care homes. Garland said the homes were already reliant on agency staffing, and “the nursing hours have been filled almost entirely by utilizing agency staffing in 2023 at an estimated annual cost of approximately $640,000 beyond budget, despite this being a funded program.”
Management has made efforts to reduce agency spending, which will be reflected in the next quarter.
This includes renegotiating contracts, and reviewing contingency plans, as well as implementing recruitment and retention initiatives.
Peabody asked about using signing incentives in recruiting, suggesting that maybe the county should be offering substantially more than nearby employers.
“We’re already losing a lot of money here,” he said.
County Coun. Steve Hammell (Arran-Elderslie) asked about creating a Bruce County agency, or a Bruce-Grey-Huron agency.
Garland said most agency staff are from further away, meaning accommodation costs. Recently, however, there have been more agency people from the local area, reducing accommodation expenses.
Deputy CAO Christine MacDonald stressed the need to “fill existing lines.”
The report to council noted that Bruce County wrote a letter in October to the ministry urging the government to introduce legislation that would “stop staffing agencies from charging exorbitant fees for short-term workers.”
Following this, a survey by AdvantAge Ontario involving 100 not-for-profit and municipal homes revealed that these homes were spending $6 million per month on temporary staff.
Peabody said, “The provincial government is heavily implicated in the problem,” and asked “what further advocacy” the county could do.
“We need to turn up the volume,” he said, “regarding agency nurses in Ontario.”