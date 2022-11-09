For the first time in two years, the 50+ Club will again host an in-person Remembrance Day service on November 11. An in-person ceremony was not possible in 2020 and or 2021 due to the public health restrictions at the time.
The Remembrance Day service will begin at 10:30 AM at the 50+ Club and will include guest presenters this year. A light lunch will be provided after the ceremony. The 50+ members look forward to having an in-person ceremony again.
The 50+ Club will also be offering a supper on the evening of November 11 for $10 per person. Please get in touch with Marion deJong at (780) 333-5209 for more information.