The dramatic art form of storytelling is historically rooted within Lethbridge and is currently still thriving, bringing an enjoyment of the arts to the community.
Local amateur theatre group, Playgoers of Lethbridge, is historically the oldest theatre group in Western Canada. On Friday, Playgoers will mark its 100th anniversary.
At the Yates Memorial Centre, a theatrical festival hosted by Playgoers will be in the spotlight with the community invited to join the festivities starting Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. The celebration continues Saturday from noon to 10:00 p.m. Admission is free.
Elaine Jagielski, President of Playgoers of Lethbridge, shared the anticipated surprise start to the upcoming festivities.
“The kick-off, so to speak, is the plaque unveiling, and it’s a commemoration of Playgoers’ centennial hitting our hundred-year mark, and it is going to be hung on the outside of the Sterndale Bennett, which seems fitting seeing as he is the founder of Playgoers,” Jagielski said.
The unveiling of the plaque to begin the celebration will take place outside of the Yates Memorial Centre next to the Sterndale Bennett Theatre. Jagielski this week shared details about the plaque and inviteds the community to the unveiling.
“It’s just going to be right outside the doors in a nice little space. And the shape is a little different for Lethbridge. It’s not the shape of a typical plaque. We are not saying what it is. People can come out and see for themselves as far as that is concerned,” she said.
Looking back into Lethbridge's history, according to Population Data Alberta Municipalities, it is estimated that in 1930 the Lethbridge population was 13,984.
“Playgoers did quite well over the years. There were times, just based on circumstances, the membership got a little low, then it built up again. I think it was about the early 1930’s; they had about 800 members,” Jagielski said.
Playgoers’ “A Taste of the Arts Centennial Festival” is anticipated to have a variety of performances happening in the Sterndale Bennett and the Yates Memorial Theatre.
“There are theatrical performances, there are vocal performances, there are musical, so different instrumental groups and bands, dance, and then there is workshops,” Jagielski said.
Playgoers board member Nancy Purkis talked to The Herald about the historical display and talks, which will also occur at the celebration.
“We will also have Playgoers’ historical display in the Yates gallery on the upper level. There will be talks by the Lethbridge Historical Society during the festival talking about some of the historical aspects of theatre in Lethbridge,” she said.
Artwork from students at Chinook High School was submitted to an art competition Playgoers held. Some of the artwork will be exhibited in the gallery. Jagielski said the public is fee to come and leave as they please.
“Everything is free. So we are hoping that the community will come out and just enjoy, maybe get exposed. Take in their favourites or things that they might be interested in, and then take in things they are not familiar with or something they have not heard of before. Hopefully, they grow an appreciation for that, or whatever that group or performance or whatever it might be,” said Jagielski.