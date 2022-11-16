CHARLTON-DACK - The Municipality of Charlton and Dack has some unused children's equipment on hand and council and staff are looking for a suitable way to get it into the hands of children.
Deputy clerk Gisele Belanger told council that the staff had cleared out a storage shed belonging to the municipality and found equipment purchased with funding almost 15 years ago.
"It has been sitting in the storage shed," she told council at their regular meeting November 8.
Options were discussed at the council table about the best way to distribute the items.
Public Works superintendent Jon Schenk added that there are more items in the shed which contains some baseball gloves for small children, kids' bike helmets, bouncy balls and basketballs.
Ideas were discussed with a view to trying to keep the equipment in the municipality.
Incoming reeve Sandra Parkin said the municipality would like to "keep the township kid-friendly."
Belanger said staff will "put together some ideas" for the equipment.
Councillor Bill Laurila also expressed an interest in having an inventory of the equipment that is there.
The matter has been deferred to council's next meeting on Monday, December 5.