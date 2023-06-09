NORTH PERTH – Councillor Allan Rothwell’s motion regarding building officials was brought to the North Perth council table again after a nearly three-week long break between meetings.
The motion calls for action to be taken surrounding the Ontario Building Officials Association (OBOA) and the unfilled positions being experienced by many municipalities in the province. With the province’s plan to build 1.5 million homes in the next 10 years, building officials are needed to make this happen. However, according to the Ontario Building Officials Association over 50 per cent of existing building officials are eligible to retire and these officials are in high demand, yet many municipalities across Ontario have postings that remain unfilled. Therefore, the council of North Perth urges the provincial government to provide support to municipalities in order to fill vacant building official positions.
“At a previous council meeting we talked about issues that we are having with respect to filling positions for building inspectors… this is not just an issue here in North Perth, but throughout the province,” said Rothwell. “I have been willing to draft some wording here, and if council is in support, I’d be happy to make that motion and hopefully we can see some additional support from the province.”
Rothwell then reiterated the importance of building officials.
“They are much needed to ensure that we have safe buildings for the public, whether residential, commercial or industrial,” he said.
The motion was then seconded by Coun. Matt Duncan and the vote passed unanimously by council. The resolution will be circulated to Premier Doug Ford, Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, provincial opposition parties, MPP Matthew Rae, all municipalities in Ontario and the AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario).