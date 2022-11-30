Designing rules to govern short-term property rentals in Haliburton County has proven to be an arduous task.
The newly-elected county council received an update when it met Nov. 23 on progress made to regulate short-term rentals.
A consultant hired by the county prepared a final report for the previous county council’s consideration in October. The consultant made a number of recommendations about the format of the draft registration and licensing bylaw.
Steve Stone, the county’s director of planning, said staff will provide the new council with a detailed status report on this project in the near future. The primary purpose of that report will be to receive direction from this Council on its priorities with respect to moving forward on this project.
Steve D’Eon spoke to council about the subject of short-term rentals. He described to council what some other municipalities and upper-tier councils have done to regulate the practice.
“It’s not an easy issue,” D’Eon said. “Municipalities all across vacationland Ontario struggle with (short-term rentals).”
Waterfront short-term rentals that are not zoned properly and are annoying their neighbours. They’re waterfront properties that are rented to strangers to generate weekly income for the owners.
“The owner has no ties to the lake other than the income (the property) generates,” D’Eon said.
The county doesn’t know how many party STRs it has operating within its boundaries. For the sake of argument, D’Eon said, assume there are as many as 3,000 properties are offered as STRs within the Haliburton region.
“The vast majority of these are not problem party houses,” he said. “The good actors greatly contribute to the economy of Haliburton.”
D’Eon said many people support STRs, but not the problem ones that are nuisances to neighbours.
What makes them problem properties is they annoy neighbouring property owners, he said.
Generally, most STR operators are respectful and careful about who they rent to, D’Eon said. And regulations or licencing would punish the good and the bad STR operators.
Warden Liz Danielsen said county council recognizes there us a fine balance to maintain when trying to devise a suitable bylaw to govern STRs.
“Recognize the value of short-term rentals to our economy and that we’re still struggling with the bylaw and (we) realize that there are still some things that need to be changed,” she said.