NORTH PERTH – A local author has released her second children’s book just in time for Easter. The Banner sat down with Delicia Miller, a former student at LDSS, to learn more about her book, the character Mozart the Clinic Cat, and what inspires her creative process.
Listowel Banner: Tell me more about what prompted you to become a children’s author?
Delicia Miller: Many things prompted me to dream about being an author but honestly I never thought it was a reasonable goal for me. Who am I to write a book? Why should I even try since there are so many other people who have more skills and abilities to write than myself? These were some of the many thoughts that would cross my mind every time I would even try to entertain the idea of pursuing this random thought I continued to have. Eventually I was tired of just thinking about doing it and I challenged myself to really seek out if this was even a possibility, and within months everything fell into place.
LB: Tell me about your book character, Mozart the Clinic Cat?
DM: I was previously employed as a veterinary technician at Laurelwood Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo where they adopted Mozart as their clinic cat. Mozart is a Himalayan filled to the brim with personality and whom everyone adores! Mozart can be found sleeping everywhere around the clinic, seeking attention from the staff or being noisy with the pets visiting the clinic for appointments.
LB: What’s your latest book about?
DM: My latest book called The Lost Bunny is based on Easter Monday, where the clinic is getting back into its busy routine after a long weekend and Mozart is busy bugging the staff, playing around the clinic and then decides to check out the animals visiting the hospital. When he checks all of the patients he notices that Dudley the bunny is missing. Mozart frantically searches the clinic for the lost bunny. Where did Dudley go? Will Mozart find him?
LB: Tell me more about your illustrator.
DM: My illustrator is the amazingly-talented Maxine Kuepfer. Maxine resides in Milverton with her 11-year-old bunny named Dudley who our second book is actually based on. She studied at the University of Guelph and graduated on honours program in Bachelor of Arts – Major Studio Art. Maxine and I are actually first cousins so when these ideas of writing a children’s book came to mind she was one of the first people I told and then asked her if she would join me in this new crazy adventure.
LB: Tell me more about your creative process (from idea to reality).
DM: My mind is always overwhelmed with many different ideas, I love planning things, organizing events and being plain old creative 24/7. Watching my young children’s imaginations spark actually fuels my creativity, so I found myself constantly writing ideas down in my phone or in a journal. So when it came down to actually sitting down and writing a book it is almost embarrassing at how fast it takes for the words to flow onto paper and then planning drawing ideas with Maxine. The Lost Bunny was actually created in a dream I had, so when I woke up I quickly wrote down everything I remembered and then a couple weeks later I was waiting in the airport for a flight and wrote the book within a couple of hours and sent it to Maxine before we even boarded. Once the words are down on paper and Maxine uses her creativity to draw and then paint the pictures we send it off to my publisher to bring everything together.
LB: Is writing more of a hobby or a passion for you?
DM: I would say that writing is a hobby but the things that stir me to write are my passions. I am a mom, children’s pastor and formerly worked in the veterinary field so my passions are helping families, teaching kids and enjoying veterinary medicine. I like to say that I am writing from a passion for family ministry, the enjoyment of veterinary medicine and a desire to dream bigger!
***
Miller’s books can be purchased on Amazon.ca. To stay up-to-date-on her writing journey, find her on Facebook (Books by Delicia) or Instagram (booksbydm) or contact via email at booksbydelicia@gmail.com.