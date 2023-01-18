GUYSBOROUGH – The Nova Scotia International Student Program (NSISP) brings students from around the world to live and learn in the province. This year, the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) has students in schools across Cape Breton, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.
Last week, The Journal spoke with two Grade 11 students attending East Antigonish Academy in Monastery about their experience.
Diego Morollo Ramos de Oliveira from Brazil, 17, and Julia Heermant from Germany, 16, arrived in the province in the first week of September. The first thing that struck them was the size of the community that they would call home for the next 10 months.
Heermant said she was surprised that, unlike her home country, there was no public transportation in the area, and her host family had to take here everywhere she wanted to go.
Oliveira added, “And I would say there are no buildings here, like houses. It’s way different from where I come from and that was a surprise to me.”
With almost half the year under their belts, The Journal asked what the students liked most about their new school and home.
Heermant said school was much easier in Nova Scotia. “I don’t really have to do that much or sometimes I have to do nothing for it. It’s very different than the German school system. In Germany, I take 11 [courses] and here I only take five.”
Oliveira agreed, “In Brazil, I have 10 academic courses and here I only have four. So, I don’t have to worry so much about school as I did there, and I can dedicate my time to living here and improving my English and to making friends.”
As for home life, Heermant has the experience now of being an only child whereas in Germany, she has three siblings. She said, “My host parents just focus on me; so that was a different experience.”
Oliveira has two brothers in Brazil and shares his host family home with another international student, which he says isn’t much different from what he is used to, but “What I find really different is, here, I live with older parents, so the way of life is different.”
Of course, when we think of international differences we often think of the cuisine. Both students said they didn’t find the food that much different, but the mealtimes were an adjustment. In Brazil, Oliveira told The Journal, “The biggest meal should be lunch and here it’s not a big meal, you just have a sandwich or something. And supper, we usually eat it late in the night like eight or nine, sometimes even at 10 and here you have it at five or six, or even 4:30 so that’s a big change. It’s a not better or worse, just different.”
Heermant also found the early supper hour an adjustment and said after an early supper at 4:30 she often needs a snack later in the evening.
The weather is another difference, especially for Oliveira, who had never seen snow. And, he said, he found this ‘warm’ winter very cold by his Brazilian standards.
Heermant was not surprised by snow; the weather is not that much different from Germany, except for hurricanes; Fiona was her first.
“We don’t get that in Germany,” she said.
As expected, international students sometimes experience feelings of homesickness, which they all deal with in their own way. Oliveira calls his friends in Brazil, “And they usually say, ‘Enjoy it there.’ The time, it goes by so fast.”
Heermant doesn’t call home; she told The Journal that would make her more homesick. Instead, she said, “I just hang out with my friends when I feel I am getting homesick because then I can distract myself and don’t need to think about it.”
Neither Heermant nor Oliveira plan to return to Nova Scotia for the next school year, but both are planning to travel in the province either this summer or in future.
For more information about hosting an international student, contact Chris Penny, SRCE-ISP manager, at 902-631-5170 or chris.penny@srce.ca.