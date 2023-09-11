Work has begun in June on the Florence septic system to allow for testing of water quality, but work had to be stopped at for the last week of the month due to heavy rains.
Florence residents received a notice from the municipality on June 6, which explained testing would take place in the municipal storm drains due to complaints by residences. The agreed strategy between the Ministry of Environment and the township is to identify individual septic systems, which are failing and are directly connected to the storm water system. Once that is done, the individual homeowners will fix the problem. Beginning in June, the township was to dig up each homeowner’s connection to the municipal drain so testing of the water could be completed, to identify which homes are contributing to the poor water quality.
If there is an unacceptable water quality result, the township will inform the property owner and will be given three months to come up with a timeline to either repair or disconnect from the municipal drain.
Once homeowners have a plan in place, they will have an additional three months to complete the work. When the work is completed, another water quality test will be conducted. While homeowners will not have to pay for the first water quality testing, they will need to pay for any additional testing, once repairs have been made.
If a plan is not received, the homeowner will be notified the connection to the drain will be plugged and capped.
The township hopes the project can be completed by the end of July, said Drainage Superintendent Paul Dalton, at the July 4 meeting of the Dawn-Euphemia Township Council.
The township conducted volunteer testing in 2022 using a closed circuit video camera along with dye testing. GPS coordinates were obtained for every connection to the drain through this method. Maps were provided in December to council and the Ministry of Environment, which showed the lateral connections into the municipal drain system. This led to the township and the Ministry of Environment coming up with this course of action.