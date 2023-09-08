BRUCE-GREY – Gary O’Donnell, director of education for the Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board, said he’s excited to be welcoming students and family members back for a normal school year.
“Normal” means work continues at St. Anthony’s in Kincardine, as the day draws closer to the opening of the new daycare and renovated school. “It’s a great project for the Kincardine area,” O’Donnell said. He anticipates a completion date in the late fall or early winter.
He noted a lot of infrastructure needed to be dealt with, but everything has gone very smoothly.
Work to upgrade the parking lot for the daycare and elementary school at St. Teresa’s in Walkerton is completed. There had been concerns expressed about congestion in the parking lot; O’Donnell said safety is important for everyone.
“Normal” also means a wide array of the activities and subjects students need, much of which was interrupted during the pandemic. “Hopefully, we’ve put COVID behind us,” he said, adding that there’s “a lot of excitement” about the coming year.
“We continue to look at the secondary curriculum,” he said. “Arts, sports, trades… we want to make sure there’s something for everyone.”
He said the board wants to ensure that students will be able to develop leadership skills, good relationships and friendships as well.
The board facilitates participation in extracurricular activities and co-operative education by offering late busing, in addition to classroom learning.
“We’re a one-to-one board,” O’Donnell said. Each student has a Chromebook to use – no need to share - and classrooms have whiteboards and online learning access. Schools promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) subjects, outdoor education, literacy and numeracy.
O’Donnell stressed “the right to read,” and said the Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board “encourages critical thinking, creativity and problem solving.”
New families whose children aren’t yet registered have two routes – register online, or show up at the school office when schools are open.