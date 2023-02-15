Western Valley Region athletes brought back numerous medals, and great memories for the 2023 Special Olympics N.B. Provincial Winter Games held in Fredericton, Feb. 9 to 12.
Special Olympics Western Valley coordinator Debbi Graham said the region's athletes competed against five New Brunswick regions and PEI in four sports.
Western Valley brought home medals in all four sports — curling, bowling, floor hockey and snowshoe racing.
In curling, the two Western Valley teams faced each other in the final, with it going to extra ends to determine gold and silver.
Graham explained Western Valley Region's eight curlers formed two teams to compete in the divisional round-robin. The results placed both teams in the Calgary Division, where after three games each, they ended up seeded first and second, going into the semi-finals.
Western Valley Team 1, featuring Chris Grant, Gloria Livingstone, Jack Estey and Jennifer Jackson, and Western Valley Team 2, featuring Robert Wortman, Jenna Roberts, Terry Sprague and SheShawna Polchies, advanced to the final on Sunday morning.
After regulation playing to a regulation 6-6 tie, it took extra ends to finally separate the two Western Valley Region teams, with Team 1 bringing home gold and Team 2 silver.
Dave and Barb McCain coached the curling teams.
Special Olympics Western Valley sent 15 athletes to the Candlepin bowling competition at the Kingswood Entertainment Centre.
Graham explained each bowled a total of six strings over two days.
Six Western Valley athletes took home medals, with Abby Crawford earning gold. Tara Lynn Champion, Matthew Bowmaster and Brooke Rennier each grabbed silver, while Annette Cammack and Diana Cogswell brought home bronze medals.
Other bowers included Karl Atkinson, Travis Foster, Morris Collicott, Courtney McBride, Shelley Parkinson, Brittany Connor, Annette Wilson, Brandon Downey and Jason Payne.
Joy Hanson, Stephanie McBride, Heather Pemberton and Will Thompson coached the bowlers.
"All bowlers competed hard, made new friends, laughed lots and totally enjoyed their weekend away at the games," said Graham.
A short-handed Western Valley Region team played its way to silver in floor hockey.
"Western Valley floor hockey athletes played with only two lines all weekend, giving it everything they had," said Graham.
The team played twice on Friday, earning a berth in the silver medal round, where they earned the silver on Saturday.
"They played their hearts out, even though they were still tired from Friday games," said Graham.
The team featured Jonathan Barrett, Josh Cousins, Tyson Cullins, Marco Gauvin, Stuart Home, Kevin Leighton, Frank Long, Jeff Robinson and Craig Shaw. They were coached by Dean Hanson, Tim Hall and Terry Cullins.
Graham said the six Western Valley hockey players joined the all-star team who faced the UNB's ladies' hockey team in a game.
"It was a back-and-forth game, with the UNB team coming out on top, with a score of 8 to 5," she said.
Two Western Valley Region athletes — Calvin Grant and Patti Connors — competed in snowshoe racing, earning five gold medals combined.
Grant captured gold in the 100 and 200-metre racing, while Connors grabbed the top spot in the 100, 200 and 400 metres.
"Both broke their preliminary times in their final races," said Graham, who coached the racers with Leslie Jackson.
Graham said all the athletes trained hard to prepare for the provincials, making their coaches and families proud.
"Special Olympics Western Valley is dedicated to enriching the lives of people with an intellectual disability through sport, offering year-round world-class sports programs, catering to all ages and a wide range of abilities," said Graham.