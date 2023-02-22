There were plenty of activities going on at the recreation facilities in Drumheller on Monday, February 20 for Family Day Unplugged. The Badlands Community Facility (BCF) had bouncy houses, games, and activities–including some basketball hoops–for children of all ages (and their parents) to enjoy. There was also toonie swimming at the Drumheller Aquaplex and free skating at the Drumheller Memorial Arena. The more activities families took part in, the more opportunities they had to win one of three grand prize draws.

