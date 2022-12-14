To this day transportation remains a major issue for residents of the Almaguin Highlands.
Residents who don't own their own vehicle regularly run into difficulty getting from one community to another.
And this is why the executive director of the Women's Own Resource Centre (WORC) in South River is happy to learn that an attempt is underway to resurrect a carpooling project across Almaguin.
Almaguin Community Economic Development (ACED) has been communicating with the area municipalities about bringing back carpooling and interest is strong.
Several town councils, including South River, Burk's Falls, Magnetawan, Perry and Armour, have expressed an interest in seeing the program make a comeback.
For Jessica Busch, the current executive director of WORC, it's welcome news and she is 100 per cent on board with the ACED initiative.
WORC was behind the first carpooling project in 2009 when its former executive director and now South River town councillor Brenda Scott created the proposal with support from the former Almaguin Highlands Economic Development Committee.
“The entire group recognized there was a transportation barrier,” Busch said.
FedNor was brought on board and provided funds to hire an intern to bring carpooling in Almaguin to fruition.
That intern was Busch.
“We regularly had people travel outside our area to the three hubs around us for employment which were Parry Sound, Huntsville and North Bay,” Busch said.
However, she adds carpooling also helped people get to medical appointments and shopping excursions. Busch examined how existing carpool programs worked elsewhere “and what could be replicated in our rural communities with the least cost but most benefits.”
She visited all the town councils to gauge support and if the municipalities would provide carpool sites. Busch said many of the town councils signed on and Carpool Almaguin was born.
An online carpool platform called Pick Up Pal was created and Busch says it was used by a few hundred residents across Almaguin.
She says the only reason why carpooling ended was that five years into the program, the platform folded, meaning people who needed rides could no longer connect with those who could provide those rides.
Busch says people still reach out to WORC to this day looking for carpool help and she adds where it can, WORC will informally link people up with drivers heading in the same direction.
Busch says many of the previous carpool sites still exist and some old signs remain in place.
“There is value to carpooling, especially when you live in rural Ontario and transportation is an issue,” she said.
Courtney Metcalf, the economic development officer at ACED, agrees.
Metcalf says transportation has been on ACED's radar for a while.
In Burk's Falls she says for people without vehicles there is a small bus that gets them around a bit, but that's it.
“Transportation is a hard area to tackle,” Metcalf said.
Metcalf said in discussing how to address the issue, the conversation eventually centred on revisiting the WORC initiative from 2009.
“A lot of the work and background research was done at that time,” she said.
“So it made sense to try and revive that project.”
Metcalf said the carpool rides don't have to be a long way off.
As an example she lives and works in Burk's Falls but uses a daycare service in nearby Sundridge.
“So when I bring my kids to daycare before heading back to Burk's Falls, it's nothing for me to pick up someone in Sundridge and bring them to their Burk's Falls job,” she said.
And like Busch, Metcalf also says the carpooling doesn't have to be only work-related.
It can include recreational shopping to North Bay or Huntsville or getting someone to a doctor's office.
Metcalf says in this environment of reducing our carbon footprint, an added bonus to carpooling is it allows people to leave vehicles at a designated carpool site and they can all head to the same community for work in the one car.
She adds given the high cost of gas, carpooling also saves a lot of money.
Metcalf says with several municipalities interested in pursuing carpooling sites, ACED has designed new signs and will soon produce them.
What ACED is asking of municipalities is that they provide a well-lit site that is easily accessible, safe and is plowed during the winter.
She says the carpool sites don't have to be near the on and off ramps of Highway 11.
Metcalf says the municipality would have to cover the cost of installing a new sign, if one is needed since some signs from the former Carpool Almagin program remain up.
The new signs keep the Carpool Almaguin name and include the regional branding information. “The name is one that's recognized across the region and we want to keep with that,” Metcalf said.
As the new program advances, ACED will display the carpool lots on its website www.explorealmaguin.ca and create a webpage to map out the spots.
Metcalf says there is a national app called Poparide the public will be able to use to connect with people who can provide carpool rides.
It's hoped that the new Carpool Almaguin program can launch during early to mid-winter.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.