The topic of the Kitchikewana statue in CNR Park returned to the recent Penetanguishene committee of the whole meeting through Mayor Doug Rawson, who proposed it as a referral item following the July meeting, when its location was discussed more thoroughly.
Kitchikewana, in Huron-Wendat lore, was a warrior giant who scattered handfuls of earth into Georgian Bay during a fit of grief, creating the 30,000 Islands as a result. The statue represents the ‘Gateway to Georgian Bay’ and includes a circle representing eternity, enclosure and perfect unity, as well as feathers symbolizing courage, peace and fidelity.
At the meeting, Rawson brought up the statue’s location in relation to the town dock reconstruction project, pointing out the town dock advisory committee (TAC) may not recognize his suggestion as part of their process.
“When I went to the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre’s powwow (recently), I was approached by many members that were asking why our community has the Kitchikewana statue where it is and why we aren’t moving it,” said Rawson. “I’d like to add this as a referral item: that we do the appropriate work, and reach out and have consultation.”
When it was noted by Coun. Desroches the TAC would have the statue as part of its umbrella during the July conversation, Rawson stated the motion referred to the park as a whole but not the statue specifically.
“I’ve been hearing, ‘This is a priority,’ and in the spirit of reconciliation and all things that are important to our community, this is something that I'm bringing forward as something that we should (be) having a discussion,” Rawson said.
Coun. Doug Leroux agreed with Desroches in waiting for the TAC assessment.
“If the committee decides that the land at the park down across from the Brewer’s retail store is not necessary or will be used on any part of the expansion or needs of the town dock, then why would we move the statue?” asked Leroux.
Coun. George Vadeboncoeur briefly touched on the origins of the statue in his siding with Rawson.
“When the statue was located at CNR Park, there was a significant amount of consultation that took place with the representatives from the Indigenous community. We went through a lengthy process. It was very delicate at times in order to make sure that we dotted all the Is and crossed all the Ts,” said Vadeboncoeur.
“If we are proposing to move it, I think we also should embark on that same level and degree of consultation, and I think … that level of consultation is beyond the scope of the TAC committee.”
He added, “I look at this as a separate piece that is of such importance that it should be dealt with on its own, and, whatever the results are, it can feed into the TAC committee.”
While Desroches said she didn’t disagree with Vadeboncoeur, she reiterated that waiting for the TAC recommendation would be beneficial.
If the review were to look at the location of the statue, “I think that’s when council can say, ‘Yes, absolutely, we need to dig deep, we need to do lots of consultation,’ but ... until we hear from this group, I think that it’s premature,” said Desroches.
For the vote, council was split on Rawson’s proposal, but it was ultimately defeated 3-4 by the section chair.
