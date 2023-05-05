CARGILL – After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Walkerton and District Hospital Foundation’s Moonlight Gala returned to an in-person format on Saturday, April 29.
Tickets for “An Evening in Tuscany” were sold out well before the event, held this year at the Cargill Community Centre. The décor was spectacular, hinting at warm Mediterranean breezes, candlelit olive gardens, wine and music. That, and the smiles on faces throughout the room, created an ambiance that really did make people feel like they were in Tuscany.
This was the 14th gala, but in some ways, it was a first, due to the shift to a virtual format during the pandemic. People were delighted to be enjoying the event with friends, and made the most of the live and silent auctions (items donated by local businesses and individuals) and the opportunity to support their local hospital.
Brittany Hawkins, executive director, commented that it was “a great evening. It was great to be back in person. We’re very happy how it went.”
Funds raised from this year’s gala are earmarked for the purchase of a chemistry analyzer for the lab.
Hawkins added that special fund-a-need funds will be used to purchase operating room lights and an epidural cart for the Family Birthing Centre.
The winning ticket for the round trip for two to Italy was drawn at the gala (name of the winner to be announced).
The next big event on the hospital foundation’s busy calendar is the annual golf tournament at the Walkerton Golf and Curling Club. This year it’s being held on Wednesday, June 14, with 18 holes of golf, contests throughout the day, and prizes for winning foursomes.
Hawkins said anyone hoping for a last-minute tee-time is out of luck – it’s already sold out. There are always opportunities for sponsorships – call 519-881-0441 for information.