A regular meeting of the Council of the Rural Municipality of Fish Creek No. 401 was held on Tuesday August 9, 2022, in the Council Chambers located at 121 Main St. Wakaw, SK with the following members of Council present: Deputy Reeve Terry Yuzik, Councillors Lawrence Sosnowski, Peter Roslinski, Corey Venne, Chris Dutchak and Maurice Werezak along with CAO Melissa Dieno. Cllr.Venne moved that the agenda be accepted as presented. Crd.
The Minutes of the last regular meeting were presented and Cllr. Dutchak moved that the July 12, 2022 regular meeting minutes be approved as read. Crd. Next CAO Dieno presented the July Statement of Financial Activities and Cllr. Roslinski moved that the July 2022 Statement of Financial Activities be accepted as read. Crd. Next, CAO Dieno presented the correspondence that had been received since the last meeting namely: from SARM July issue of the Rural Sheaf, July 19, 26 and Aug 2 Weekly Policy Bulletins, a Media release regarding Ukrainian refugees need for work permits, and a newsletter with information on Strychnine from the PHO. Cllr. Werezak moved that the correspondence having been circulated not be filed. Crd.
*Foreman Burkhart entered Chambers at 8:30 am and exited at 9:40 am
*ConX Wireless held a Zoom presentation 8:30 am – 9 am
Moving on with the agenda items, the list of Accounts Payable were presented to Council and Cllr. Roslinski moved that the July 2022 Accounts Payable in the amount of $112,632.10 be approved for payment. Crd.
Next up before Council were the reports from Council members, the CAO and Foreman. Cllr. Werezak moved that Council accept the reports from Council, Foreman and the CAO as presented. Crd.
Moving on to new business, Cllr. Sosnowski moved that the RM of Fish Creek sponsor and promote a food bank drive for the month of September. Crd. Cllr. Dutchak moved that CAO Dieno organize a stakeholder meeting with Municipal Councils from the Town of Wakaw, RM of Fish Creek, Village of Alvena, and the RCMP to meet with the MLA and MP for concerns of increased crime in the area. Crd.
Next on the agenda were bylaws, specifically Bylaws #03/21 and 04/21. Cllr. Venne moved that Bylaw NO. 03/21, a Bylaw known as the Official Community Plan be read a second time. Crd. Cllr, Werezak moved the Council agrees to have Bylaw No. 03/21 be presented for the third time, signed sealed and brought into effect once given Ministerial approval. Crd. Unanimously. Cllr. Roslinski moved that Bylaw No. 04/21 known as the Zoning Bylaw be read a second time. Crd. Cllr Sosnowski moved that Bylaw No. 04/21, be read a third time, signed sealed and brought into effect once given Ministerial approval. Crd. Unanimously.
In regards to the RMAA/UMAAS Workshop, Cllr. Venne moved that the RM of Rish Creek will pay for Jody Giesbrecht to attend the RMAA/UMAAS workshop in Prince Albert on October 19, 2022. Crd.
Cllr. Roslinski moved that the RM of Fish Creek host a BBQ for Council, staff and spouses. Crd.
Cllr. Dutchak moved that this meeting be adjourned at 10:30 am to meet again on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:00 am. Crd.