WALKERTON – Walkerton District Community School’s junior and senior boys’ ‘A’ basketball teams each came within a game of winning the CWOSSA (Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association) championship on Feb. 24.
Walkerton hosted the tournament.
The juniors played an exciting game Friday morning against Erin, winning 63-34.
The other junior semifinal game saw Woodland Christian High School defeat Delhi District Secondary School 55-42.
Coach of the junior boys’ team, Woodie Brown, said the championship game Friday evening was a close one right up until the closing seconds of the game.
“The game could have gone either way,” said Brown. “Walkerton got a shot at the buzzer, but missed.”
Woodland took the game in overtime, 42-39.
Walkerton’s senior team defeated Erin 50-43, in an afternoon game in front of a cheering section of high school and elementary school students. Several of the latter brought along signs. The stands were full.
The other senior semifinal game saw Woodland defeat Waterford District High School 73-23.
Walkerton met Woodland in the championship game – Woodland won, 56-47.
This was the final basketball tournament of the season. Brown said both Walkerton teams did well, winning games earlier in the week to make it to the semifinals.
The senior team is coached by Dan Roarke, the tournament convenor. Assistant coach is Vince Yenssen.