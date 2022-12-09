The Christmas fun continues this weekend in Gananoque.
As part of the Gananoque Festival of Lights, the public is reminded that on Saturday at the Firehall Theatre, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., crafting, hot chocolate and more holiday fun will be on hand.
People who attend can create their own slice ornament and enjoy some classic family holiday movies like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. Movies begin at 3 p.m.
On Sunday, the fun continues with the first of two Santa Days in the Park. The first will be presented by The Rotary Club of Gananoque and held at Town Hall Park. Here, participants will be able to visit with Santa Claus, enjoy hot chocolate, hot dogs, popcorn and Christmas cookies, take part in a kids winter scavenger hunt, write letters to Santa, participate in a bake sale, and more.
Then, Cliff Edwards, the man who helps put together Gananoque’s summertime Concert Series, is hosting a holiday-themed concert with friends at the Firehall Theatre on Dec. 17.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
Edwards will be joined on stage by Jeff Callery, Ken Hall, Jamie Campbell and Zak Colbert, who will help celebrate the holidays with the music of James Taylor, John Denver and Jimmy Buffett.
"We’d added some of their Christmas songs in the middle of their hits," said Edwards. "We give them some of the hits, some of these wonderful Christmas tunes that these guys have recorded."
The second Santa Days in the Park will be held Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall Park and presented by the Gananoque Lions Club.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)